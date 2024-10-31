Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at several border points along LAC on Diwali; see FIRST pictures

Thursday's exchange of sweets between the Indian and Chinese troops took place at Hot Springs, KK Pass, Daulat Beg Oldie, KongkLa, and Chushul Moldo as disengagement along LAC concluded.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 2:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

Image Credit: Indian Army

In a gesture of goodwill, troops from India and China exchanged sweets at multiple border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Thursday, coinciding with the festival of Diwali.

article_image2

Image Credit: Indian Army

Army sources confirmed that this traditional practice took place at five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points, reflecting a fresh thaw in Sino-Indian relations following recent developments.

article_image3

Image Credit: Indian Army

The sweet exchange occurred just a day after both nations successfully completed the disengagement process at two previously contentious points—Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh.

article_image4

Image Credit: Indian Army

This disengagement marks a significant step in resolving tensions that have persisted since the standoff began in 2020.

article_image5

Image Credit: Indian Army

Thursday's exchange of sweets on the occasion of Diwali 2024 took place at Hot Springs, KK Pass, Daulat Beg Oldie, KongkLa, and Chushul Moldo as disengagement concluded.

article_image6

Image Credit: Indian Army

An Army source reported that the disengagement process was completed on Wednesday, paving the way for renewed patrolling activities in the region.

article_image7

Image Credit: Indian Army

Verification efforts post-disengagement are currently underway, with ground commanders set to discuss and finalize patrolling modalities.

article_image8

Image Credit: Indian Army

After a key agreement was finalized between India and China, the two nations initiated troop disengagement at two friction points—Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh—on October 2.

article_image9

Image Credit: Indian Army

Relations between India and China had significantly deteriorated following a violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, marking the most intense military conflict between the two nations in decades.

article_image10

Image Credit: Indian Army

On October 21, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in New Delhi that an agreement had been finalized after weeks of negotiations to address the issues that emerged from the 2020 standoff.

article_image11

Image Credit: Indian Army

Two days later, on October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed the disengagement and patrolling agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh during a bilateral meeting at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

article_image12

Image Credit: Indian Army

This recent exchange of sweets, a time-honoured military tradition, signifies a positive step towards fostering better relations between the two countries as they navigate the complexities of their border disputes.

article_image13

Image Credit: Indian Army

Local commanders from both sides are expected to continue discussions to ensure a peaceful and stable environment along the LAC.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu flags in IAF-UWM car rally at Tawang vkp

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu flags in IAF-UWM car rally at Tawang

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar gcw

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar

India China complete disengagement at Demchok and Depsang, patrolling to resume soon along LAC snt

India, China complete disengagement at Demchok and Depsang, patrolling to resume soon along LAC

US welcomes India-China troops disengagement from Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh gcw

US welcomes India-China troops disengagement from Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh

Defence ministry proposes new procurement strategy to safeguard sensitive military information AJR

Defence ministry proposes new procurement strategy to safeguard sensitive military information

Recent Stories

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote RTM

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH) snt

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH)

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on NTI

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history here is a step by step guide to use it gcw

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history: Here’s a step-by-step guide to use it

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon