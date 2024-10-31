Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at several border points along LAC on Diwali; see FIRST pictures

Thursday's exchange of sweets between the Indian and Chinese troops took place at Hot Springs, KK Pass, Daulat Beg Oldie, KongkLa, and Chushul Moldo as disengagement along LAC concluded.

In a gesture of goodwill, troops from India and China exchanged sweets at multiple border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Thursday, coinciding with the festival of Diwali.

Army sources confirmed that this traditional practice took place at five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points, reflecting a fresh thaw in Sino-Indian relations following recent developments.

The sweet exchange occurred just a day after both nations successfully completed the disengagement process at two previously contentious points—Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh.

This disengagement marks a significant step in resolving tensions that have persisted since the standoff began in 2020.

Thursday's exchange of sweets on the occasion of Diwali 2024 took place at Hot Springs, KK Pass, Daulat Beg Oldie, KongkLa, and Chushul Moldo as disengagement concluded.

An Army source reported that the disengagement process was completed on Wednesday, paving the way for renewed patrolling activities in the region.

Verification efforts post-disengagement are currently underway, with ground commanders set to discuss and finalize patrolling modalities.

After a key agreement was finalized between India and China, the two nations initiated troop disengagement at two friction points—Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh—on October 2.

Relations between India and China had significantly deteriorated following a violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, marking the most intense military conflict between the two nations in decades.

On October 21, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in New Delhi that an agreement had been finalized after weeks of negotiations to address the issues that emerged from the 2020 standoff.

Two days later, on October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed the disengagement and patrolling agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh during a bilateral meeting at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

This recent exchange of sweets, a time-honoured military tradition, signifies a positive step towards fostering better relations between the two countries as they navigate the complexities of their border disputes.

Local commanders from both sides are expected to continue discussions to ensure a peaceful and stable environment along the LAC.

