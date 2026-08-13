Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti is in New Delhi to strengthen ties, meeting EAM S Jaishankar. Her visit coincides with a Liberian parliamentary delegation's peer-learning mission on women's empowerment and governance.

As India continues to deepen its engagement with Africa, Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti arrived in New Delhi to further strengthen the ties between the two countries. Sharing the details of her arrival in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Warmly welcome Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia on her arrival in New Delhi." He noted that her visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the warm and close ties between India and Liberia. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2087748213143138524?s=20

Foreign Minister's Two-Day Visit

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, she is on a two-day visit to India and is slated to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

Liberian Parliamentary Delegation in India

Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met a Parliamentary Delegation from Liberia visiting India for an IBSA-funded peer-learning programme and reaffirmed India's "commitment towards deeper Global South partnership." Her visit coincides with the ongoing visit of a Liberian delegation, led by Ellen A Attoh-Wreh, to India from August 10 to 15 as part of a South-South Peer Learning Mission organised with the support of UN Women.

Exchange on Development Programmes

In a post on X Jaishankar said that he exchanged views on development programmes, sharing the experience of Jan-Dhan Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, SVAnidhi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, and Mission Amrit Sarovar he said.

Also on Tuesday, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi also met the Liberian parliamentary delegation and the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia, highlighting India's experience in women-led development and empowerment. The 15-member delegation comprises representatives from the Liberian Senate, House of Representatives and Secretariat.

South-South Cooperation in Focus

The mission is being conducted under the project "Women Legislators in Liberia: Promoting Voice, Leadership and Gender-Responsive Governance for Sustainable Development". The initiative is implemented by UN Women Liberia in collaboration with the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia and funded by the governments of IBSA (India, Brazil and South Africa) through the IBSA Fund and administered by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation.

The mission aims to strengthen the legislative capacity of Liberian representatives and facilitate the exchange of practical experiences on women's political representation, gender-responsive budgeting and parliamentary processes.

The delegation is also exploring India's institutional responses to violence against women, women's leadership in local governance and the care economy, with a view to informing governance reforms in Liberia.

The engagement seeks to strengthen institutional cooperation between India and Liberia under the broader framework of South-South cooperation and identify adaptable practices from India's development and governance experience. (ANI)