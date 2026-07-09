A man in Chicago caught a baby raccoon falling from the third floor of a building. He comforted the scared 3-month-old as witnesses praised his daring rescue.

A man in Chicago bravely caught a baby raccoon falling from the third floor of a building, earning praise from onlookers who witnessed the rescue.

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The incident occurred when the 3-month-old raccoon fell from a significant height. The man spotted the animal in distress and positioned himself to catch it as it descended. He successfully caught the raccoon and then calmed the scared animal.

Witnesses who saw the rescue praised the man for his quick thinking and bravery. The baby raccoon appeared frightened but unharmed after the catch.

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Chicago Man's Quick Action Saves Baby Raccoon

The rescue took place in a busy area of Chicago. The baby raccoon had been seen on the third floor of a building before it fell. The man acted instinctively, ensuring the animal did not hit the ground.

After catching the raccoon, the man comforted the scared animal. Witnesses described the scene as tense but uplifting. Some pulled out their phones to capture the moment.

It remains unclear how the raccoon ended up on the third floor. Local authorities have not commented on the incident.

The man's identity has not been disclosed. He has been described as a local hero by those who witnessed the rescue.

The condition of the raccoon is not known. It likely sustained no serious injuries due to the catch.

Chicago is home to a large population of raccoons, which are commonly seen in urban areas. The animals often climb buildings and trees, sometimes leading to falls.