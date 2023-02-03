Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China looking into report of spy balloon over the United States; urges calm

    The official would not specify the size of the balloon, but said it was large enough that, despite its high altitude, commercial pilots could see it. 

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Officials from the Chinese government on Friday (February 3) said it was looking into reports that a spy satellite has been flying in the United States airspace and urged calm.

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also said she had no information about whether US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to China would proceed next week as scheduled.

    Speaking to reporters, Mao said, "China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international laws, and China has no intention to violate the territory and airspace of any sovereign countries. As for the balloon, as I've mentioned just now, we are looking into and verifying the situation and hope that both sides can handle this together calmly and carefully."

    Mao said that politicians and the public should withhold judgment "before we have a clear understanding of the facts." Blinken had been due to arrive in China on Friday, becoming the highest ranking US official to visit since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

    The US Secretary of State would arrive amid a sharp downturn in relations between Beijing and Washington over trade, Taiwan, human rights and China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.

    "What I want to emphasise is that before we have a clear understanding of the facts, speculation and sensationalising will be unhelpful to the proper handling of the issue. As for Blinken’s visit to China, I have no information," Mao said.

    The official would not specify the size of the balloon, but said it was large enough that, despite its high altitude, commercial pilots could see it. 

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
