Peshawar mosque blast case: Officials say suicide bomber was in police uniform; check details

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    Officials on Thursday (February 2) said that the suicide bomber, who killed over 100 people inside a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar on January 6, was wearing a police uniform and helmet when he staged the attack. It is reportedly said that nearly 400 worshippers were present inside the mosque in Peshawar when a suicide bomber blew himself up. The deceased also included 27 police officials.

    Moazzam Jah Ansari, the chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police revealed that the suicide bomber was clad in a police uniform and the police are closing in on the terror network behind the explosion.

    Also read: Peshawar mosque bomb blast: Officials arrest 17 suspects; check details

    The police chief also said that the explosion, which blew up the wall of a prayer hall, crushing those inside the mosque, was a security lapse, as officers were not able to check him as he was in uniform.

    While confirming the severed head found at the blast site was of the bomber, the police said he was wearing a mask and a helmet. They have a "fair idea" about who the bomber was after matching his head with CCTV images.

    "He (suicide bomber) entered the main gate on a motorcycle, came inside, talked to a constable and asked him where the mosque was. This means that the attacker was not aware of the area. He was given a target and there is an entire network behind him. He was not a lone ranger," the police chief said.

    Also read: Peshawar mosque blast: India condemns terror attack; death toll rises to 93

    Presently, the authorities are investigating how a major security breach could happen in one of the most tightly controlled areas of Peshawar city, housing intelligence and counter-terrorism bureaus, and next door to the regional secretariat.

    It can be seen that tis incident is Pakistan's deadliest assault in several years and the worst since violence began to surge again in the region after the Afghan Taliban's takeover of Kabul in 2021.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 3:52 PM IST
