Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir landed in Zurich to attend US-Iran talks. As mediators, they will participate in discussions on implementing the 14-point 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' signed by the two nations.

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir on Sunday (local time) landed in Zurich to attend the US-Iran high-level talks, following the signing of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran. In a post on X, the Pakistani Prime Minister's office said, "Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Zurich along with his delegation." Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Zurich along with his delegation. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and COAS & CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will participate in the High-Level Talks on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of… pic.twitter.com/7B8hwu2HI8 — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 21, 2026

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The post added, "Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and COAS & CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will participate in the High-Level Talks on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding."

Switzerland Welcomes Delegations

Earlier, according to Al Jazeera, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir arrived in Switzerland.

According to the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistani delegation is on its way to the Burgenstock. The Swiss government also welcomed the arrival of the Pakistani delegation for the next phase of discussions. We welcome the arrival of the Pakistani delegation in #Switzerland. As one of the mediators of the MoU signed between the #UnitedStates and #Iran, the Pakistani delegation is on its way to the Bürgenstock for the next phase of discussions. pic.twitter.com/BU7XoBmrnu — Swiss MFA (@SwissMFA) June 21, 2026

In a post on X, the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "We welcome the arrival of the Pakistani delegation in #Switzerland. As one of the mediators of the MoU signed between the #UnitedStates and #Iran, the Pakistani delegation is on its way to the Burgenstock for the next phase of discussions."

US Delegation and Key Objectives

Earlier, the Swiss government also welcomed the arrival of the United States delegation in Switzerland and said that the US delegation was on its way to the Burgenstock.

US Vice President JD Vance landed in Switzerland on Sunday (local time) for US-Iran talks, as reported by CNN, citing the update provided by his office. Meanwhile, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are already in Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place on Sunday, US officials told Axios.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Vance said he understood that the Iranian delegation had already arrived in Switzerland and that talks could continue for "a couple of days".

"I can only be there for a day or two. I think we're going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue and make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we're focused on. I'm sure the Iranians are going to have issues they'd like to discuss as well," Vance said before his departure.

He further addressed the situation in Lebanon, particularly due to the Israeli strikes on the country, where ongoing tensions have raised concerns over the stability of the diplomatic process. "Things are actually getting better there, and things are slowing down a little bit. Marco and the entire team have been actively managing what's going on in Lebanon. Despite the headlines, things are actually getting better there, and things are slowing down a little bit," he said.

Vance added that the broader objective of the talks is to prevent escalation and ensure regional stability.

Iranian Delegation and MoU Background

On Saturday (local time), the Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker and Chief Negotiator MB Ghalibaf arrived in the Swiss capital of Zurich for the first round of technical talks with the US as part of the 14-point MoU, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, the negotiation team is named "Minab 168" in honour of the victims of the Minab school incident, which Iranian officials have previously highlighted in diplomatic and political messaging during international engagements.

The Iranian delegation left Tehran shortly after the Iranian armed forces announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to violations of the ceasefire by Israel in Lebanon, which was an "integral part" of the MoU between the two sides.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, also arrived in Switzerland on Friday, as Qatar is considered one of the principal mediators facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian virtually signed the MoU on Wednesday aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching negotiations on a broader agreement, including the talks on Iran's nuclear programme.