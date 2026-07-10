Floods in Hengzhou, China, damaged a snake farm, leading to the escape of over 900 snakes, including potentially lethal cobras. As terrifying videos of snakes in flooded areas go viral, a special team works to capture the reptiles while officials warn residents.

Is there anything worse than a flood? Well, it turns out that about 900 snakes are loose around the hamlet while half of it is buried in floodwater--is the answer to such a terrible question that no one wanted to know. So far, several people have died as a result of China's floods, which have also caused landslides, property damage, storms, and other problems. Meanwhile, China's Hengzhou found itself in even deeper problems after floodwaters damaged a snake farm. The farm collapse allegedly resulted in over 900 snakes unrestrained throughout the flood-affected area.

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The majority of the escaping snakes were not poisonous, according to the South China Morning Post. But according to other sources, the escaping group also had lethal snakes like cobras.

Several terrifying footage of numerous snakes crawling throughout the community, particularly in flooded areas, have surfaced since the snake farm collapsed. While the snakes were seen trying to climb on the walls and partially flooded lawns, the videos also showed people struggling to keep the lethal creatures away from their houses.

A team of ten individuals has been assembled to capture the reptiles, according to Red Star News. Wu Zhi, a village official, reportedly advised people not to touch the snake with their bare hands.

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“Hengzhou, #China. July 6 /2026 After days of heavy rain and flooding across China, around 900 snakes escaped from a breeding farm in Hengzhou. Reports say the reptiles included venomous cobras, with villagers attempting to catch them in the floodwaters,” the post read.

According to the South China Morning Post, China is currently fighting the "annual flood season," which "officially began on July 01." According to reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping has also mandated "all-out emergency rescue and relief efforts" for those impacted. Tropical Storm Maysak is said to have caused the floods.