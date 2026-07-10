Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed the security situation in Southern Lebanon with Army Commander General Rudolf amid ongoing Israeli attacks. The duo also reviewed preparations for the Lebanese Army's deployment in the region.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday (local time) held discussions regarding the security situation in the region with Army Commander General Rudolf amid Israeli attacks. In a post on X, the Lebanese Presidency stated that the talks remain largely focused on the security situation in Southern Lebanon amid Israeli strikes. "President General Joseph Aoun discussed with Army Commander General Rudolf the security situation in the country in general and in the South in particular, in light of the ongoing Israeli attacks on a number of southern villages and towns," the post read.

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Furthermore, the duo also discussed the preparations regarding the deployment of the Lebanese Army, the needs of the forces and the missions carried out by the forces across all territories. "The discussion also addressed the ongoing preparations to implement what is contained in the framework formula in the designated experimental areas, where the Lebanese Army is expected to deploy concurrently with the Israeli withdrawal from them. During the meeting, they also examined the missions carried out by the Army across all Lebanese territories, in addition to the situation of the military institution and the needs of its personnel," the post added.

رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون عرض مع قائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل الأوضاع الأمنية في البلاد عموما وفي الجنوب خصوصا في ضوء استمرار الاعتداءات الاسرائيلية على عدد من القرى والبلدات الجنوبية. كما تطرق البحث إلى التحضيرات الجارية لتنفيذ ما ورد في صيغة الاطار في المناطق التجريبية… pic.twitter.com/zKUZhzAiSI — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 10, 2026

IDF Reports Dismantling Hezbollah Facilities

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces have stated that they have located weapons facilities in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon, "belonging to Hezbollah." The forces added that they have dismantled the facilities and weapons inside them. "LOCATED: Weapons facilities in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon, containing launchers, machine guns, explosive devices, missiles & additional weapons belonging to Hezbollah. IDF soldiers dismantled the facilities & the weapons found inside them, which were intended to be used against IDF soldiers & Israeli civilians," the IDF wrote in a post on X.

⭕️🔎LOCATED: Weapons facilities in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon, containing launchers, machine guns, explosive devices, missiles & additional weapons belonging to Hezbollah. IDF soldiers dismantled the facilities & the weapons found inside them, which were intended to… pic.twitter.com/mdA0xmsbmQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 10, 2026

Netanyahu Vows Continued Presence, Warns Iran

This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reasserted that Israeli defence personnel would stay positioned in Lebanon "as long as the need requires."

Additionally, amid surging regional frictions triggered by the breakdown of the Washington-Tehran truce, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Iran, asserting that the "war is not over yet" and confirming that Tel Aviv is preparing for all potential eventualities.

Delivering an address at the Israeli Air Force graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Air Base on Thursday, the Israeli Prime Minister emphasised that preserving the nation's dominant aerial capabilities continues to be the cornerstone of its national defence framework. He indicated that despite Tehran enduring notable reverses, fresh strategic hurdles are surfacing.

"The Iranian regime has been dealt a severe blow, and our policy is clear that Iran will not possess nuclear weapons, whether with or without an agreement. If we had not acted, Iran would have acquired nuclear weapons; the war is not over yet, and new challenges are emerging before us," Netanyahu said, as quoted by local media outlets.

The Israeli leader's assertions followed a day after US President Donald Trump pronounced that the truce was "over" and dismissed subsequent diplomatic engagements with Tehran as "a waste of time" in the wake of mutual military strikes between the two nations. (ANI)