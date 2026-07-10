Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino stated that his country is destined to enhance its strategic and economic ties with India, asserting that the relationship is growing in line with India's rising global stature and development ambitions.

Asserting that bilateral ties are poised for continuous growth in line with New Delhi's rising global stature, Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino stated that Argentina is destined to further enhance its strategic and economic linkages with India.

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Speaking during the 17th Agriculture Leadership Summit, Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino stated that his country is destined to continue enhancing links with India, according to an official press release.

India as a Key Economic Partner

"Currently, India has become our sixth-largest economic partner, second only to major economies such as the US, China and the European Union, as well as our two major neighbours, Brazil and Chile," the envoy explained.

During 2025, the economic relationship between the two countries reached almost USD 6 billion. "The relationship with India is growing in line with India's emerging global status," he explained. "This country is growing so much that it has become one of the leading economies in the world today," he added.

Deep-Rooted Diplomatic Ties

"We established an Embassy here in Delhi in 1950, becoming one of the first Latin American nations to have a resident ambassador in India, almost immediately after India's Independence," Ambassador Caucino observed.

Strategic Partnership and Key Milestones

"Our two nations share common values such as democracy and respect for human dignity, and have cooperated on the global stage, for example, as G20 members," Caucino explained. "But in recent years, India and Argentina have found a convergence of our national interests, driven by what I would define as the objective complementarity that links our two economies."

"Last year, in 2025, Argentina became India's main provider of edible oils," the ambassador stated.

"Some milestones have to be mentioned, for example, the opening of our Consulate General in Mumbai, the creation of the Office of the Agricultural Attache, and the elevation of the bilateral relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership," the ambassador noted, according to the press release.

Future Cooperation and India's Development Goals

"The present relationship between India and South America will continue to strengthen, since our nations are able to contribute decisively to India's development ambitions, especially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is investing significant efforts towards its goal of becoming a fully developed country by 2047," the ambassador said.

"Argentina is able to cooperate more with India in key sectors such as critical minerals and energy, as we have been doing in agriculture," Caucino stated, while observing that "the efforts made by the government to open and diversify the economy will continue to deliver good results for consumers, bringing more and better products."

Argentina: A Reliable Partner for Food and Energy Security

Although it is the eighth-largest country in the world, Argentina has a relatively small population of fewer than 50 million people, it is blessed with an extraordinary capacity to produce agricultural products with great efficiency.

"We are far away, but we are located in a peaceful region of the world, one that does not have major geopolitical conflicts. This reality provides the opportunity to deliver food and energy security in a world in which, unfortunately, geopolitical disruptions appear likely to remain and persist," the envoy said, as further stated in the press release.

"Together, Argentina and India, by combining our shared agricultural heritage and expertise, we can promote innovation and food security in a sustainable and reliable manner," he said. (ANI)