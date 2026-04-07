China is using a "push and pull" strategy on Taiwan, says a new report. This includes transnational repression, diplomatic isolation, economic targeting of tech sectors, and espionage aimed at military personnel to undermine sovereignty.

China is escalating a dual "push and pull" strategy aimed at Taiwan, combining coercive measures with economic incentives to undermine the island's sovereignty, according to a recent report by Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB), as reported by The Taipei Times.

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Transnational Repression and Fear Tactics

According to The Taipei Times, the report highlights how China is increasingly resorting to transnational repression to target supporters of Taiwanese independence. These tactics include issuing bounties, setting up reporting systems, and even publishing "wanted" notices for individuals deemed pro-independence. Such actions are designed to instil fear and create divisions within Taiwanese society.

Diplomatic Pressure and Narrative Shaping

At the same time, China is attempting to reshape international perceptions of Taiwan. It has promoted the idea of a so-called "Taiwan Retrocession Day", framing it as evidence of Taiwan's return to Chinese control. However, as noted in the NSB findings, UN Resolution 2758, often invoked by Beijing, does not mention Taiwan nor affirm its status as part of the People's Republic of China.

Diplomatic pressure is also being applied globally. The report states that China has lobbied countries, including members of the European Union, to restrict visits by Taiwanese officials. It has also pressured nations like Lithuania to alter the naming of Taiwanese representative offices. Meanwhile, Beijing has rallied support from countries such as Somalia and Ethiopia to reinforce its "one China" narrative.

Economic Lures and Intellectual Property Theft

On the economic front, China is targeting Taiwan's high-tech sectors, particularly artificial intelligence and semiconductor industries. Through incentives and market access, it aims to attract Taiwanese firms to shift or expand operations within China. Simultaneously, it is accused of orchestrating talent poaching and intellectual property theft, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Espionage and Military Infiltration

The report further reveals growing espionage concerns. Chinese actors are allegedly recruiting Taiwanese military personnel, especially those facing financial strain, through digital platforms, offering money or debt relief in exchange for sensitive information. In some cases, individuals have been coerced into producing propaganda content.

Between last year and recent months, dozens of individuals, including military members, have been charged in espionage cases linked to China, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)