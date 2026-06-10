Donald Trump warned Iran it will 'pay the price' for delaying a peace deal, claiming US strikes hit Iran after a helicopter downing. He boasted of a 'steel wall' naval blockade, while Iran's consulate accused him of setting the region ablaze.

Stating that Iran has taken too long to negotiate a peace deal, President Donald Trump has warned that Tehran would now "have to pay the price." The US military had hit targets inside Iran in response to the downing of an Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Trump on Wednesday reiterated his claim that the naval blockade implemented by the US has been akin to a steel wall- nothing gets through it sans their nod.

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'It is a steel wall': Trump on US naval blockade

"The Fake News Media refuses to report how EFFECTIVE the U.S. Naval BLOCKADE is, the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare. NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL! Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump said in his post on Truth Social.

Trump also added that Iran's military is in tatters and the navy and air force have ceased to exist. "Iran's Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn't even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They've taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said.

'Trump has set the region ablaze': Iran's Consulate

Meanwhile, Iran's Consulate General (CG) in Mumbai said that self-proclaimed peacemaker has set the region ablaze. In a post on X, it said, "Trump has set the region ablaze. Turkey is carrying out F-16 strikes against Kurdish positions in northern Iraq. Saudi artillery attacks on Yemen. Renewed clashes have erupted between Pakistan & Afghanistan."

The CG had earlier said that the Middle East is entering a dangerous new phase. In a post on X, it said, "Iran is delivering a forceful response to the U.S. attack. Meanwhile, reports indicate Israeli airstrikes on targets in Syria. The Middle East is entering a dangerous new phase." (ANI)