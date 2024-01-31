Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Worth our attention': China backs Pakistan's charge of India involvement in mysterious killings

    According to statements from the Chinese foreign ministry, Beijing finds Pakistan's assertions "worth our attention," signaling a level of support for Pakistan's stance on the matter.

    China backs Pakistan charge of India hand in killings by 'unknown' men; says allegations 'worth our attention' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    China has thrown its weight behind Pakistan's accusations regarding India's purported involvement in the killings of Pakistani nationals and terrorists. The Chinese foreign ministry's endorsement of Islamabad's claims adds a new layer of complexity to the already strained relations between India, Pakistan, and China.

    Also read: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in Toshakhana case

    According to statements from the Chinese foreign ministry, Beijing finds Pakistan's assertions "worth our attention," signaling a level of support for Pakistan's stance on the matter. The ministry emphasized its opposition to what it termed as "double standards on counter-terrorism," a remark that resonates with China's persistent criticism of India's allegations against Beijing for allegedly obstructing the United Nations' efforts to impose sanctions on Pakistan-based terrorists.

    "I want to stress that terrorism is humanity's common enemy. China opposes double standards on counter-terrorism, which benefits no one and will only backfire. China stands for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation among all countries to jointly fight all forms of terrorism," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

    Pakistan's claims of possessing "evidence" linking "Indian agents" to the assassination of two terrorists last year have escalated tensions between the two South Asian neighbors. India swiftly responded to Pakistan's allegations, asserting that Pakistan itself has long been identified as the epicenter of terrorism and must bear the consequences of its actions.

    The geopolitical dynamics in the region have long been marked by animosity and mistrust, with India, Pakistan, and China engaging in a delicate balancing act of alliances and rivalries. China's overt support for Pakistan's assertions against India adds a new dimension to the intricate web of diplomatic maneuvering and strategic posturing in South Asia.

    Also read: Israel's job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far

    As the rhetoric between India and Pakistan intensifies, with China now visibly weighing in on the side of its traditional ally, the prospects for de-escalation and reconciliation in the region appear increasingly elusive. The growing assertiveness of China in South Asian affairs, coupled with Pakistan's persistent allegations against India, further complicates an already volatile geopolitical landscape.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Putin's modest income claims: Doubt cast on President's $1 million income in 6 years, internet skeptical avv

    Putin's modest income claims: Doubt cast on President's $1 million income in 6 years, internet skeptical

    Gazans resort to eating grass, drinking polluted water for survival; Israel-Hamas war speeds up famine avv

    Gazans resort to eating grass, drinking polluted water for survival; Israel-Hamas war speeds up famine

    Viral Video: Centuries-old shipwreck found adrift on Canadian coastline sparks mystery (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Centuries-old shipwreck found adrift on Canadian coastline sparks mystery (WATCH)

    Sultan Ibrahim's wealth decoded: Malaysia's new monarch owns 300 luxury cars, including 1 gifted by Hitler snt

    Sultan Ibrahim's wealth decoded: Malaysia's new monarch owns 300 luxury cars, including 1 gifted by Hitler

    BREAKING Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in Toshakhana case snt

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife sentenced to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files police complaint against ED officials: Report AJR

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files police complaint against ED officials: Report

    Samosa to Pakora-7 winter evening snacks RBA

    Samosa to Pakora-7 winter evening snacks

    Post Office FDs vs Bank FDs: Which one gives better investment option? rkn

    Post Office FDs vs Bank FDs: Which one gives better investment option?

    Bengaluru: BMRCL bolsters women's safety on Namma Metro in response to harassment surge; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL bolsters women's safety on Namma Metro in response to harassment surge; check details

    Elon Musk shares video of Tesla Optimus humanoid robot walking like a human WATCH gcw

    Elon Musk shares video of Tesla Optimus humanoid robot walking like a human (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon