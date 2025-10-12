The Philippines accused a Chinese coast guard ship of deliberately ramming its fisheries vessel and firing water cannons in the disputed South China Sea. China blamed Manila for “dangerous” maneuvers amid escalating maritime tensions.

The Philippines said a Chinese ship deliberately rammed one of its government vessels in the disputed South China Sea on Sunday, though Beijing blamed Manila for the incident. Confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels occur frequently in the contested waterway, which Beijing claims nearly in its entirety despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis. The Philippines said a Chinese coast guard ship "fired its water cannon" at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, a vessel belonging to Manila's fisheries bureau, at 9:15 am (0115 GMT) on Sunday. "Just three minutes later... the same (Chinese) vessel deliberately rammed the stern" of the Philippine boat, "causing minor structural damage but no injuries to the crew", the statement said. Manila's coast guard said the incident took place near Thitu Island, part of the Spratly Islands where Beijing has sought to assert its sovereignty claims for years.

China Blames Philippines

China's coast guard said the incident occurred after a Philippine vessel entered waters near Sandy Cay, "ignored repeated stern warnings from the Chinese side, and dangerously approached" the Chinese ship. "Full responsibility lies with the Philippine side," spokesman Liu Dejun said in an online statement. Photos and videos released by the Philippine Coast Guard showed a China Coast Guard vessel -- with its activated water cannon -- shadowing a Philippine ship. "Despite these bullying tactics and aggressive actions... we will not be intimidated or driven away," the Philippine Coast Guard said. The incident is the latest in a string of recent flare-ups between Beijing and Manila in the South China Sea, a busy waterway through which more than 60 percent of global maritime trade passes.

Last month, the Philippine government said one person was injured when a water cannon attack by a China Coast Guard vessel shattered a window on the bridge of another fisheries bureau ship, the BRP Datu Gumbay Piang, near the Beijing-controlled Scarborough Shoal. And in August, a Chinese navy vessel collided with one from its own coast guard while chasing a Philippine patrol boat near the same shoal. China seized control of the fish-rich shoal from the Philippines after a lengthy standoff in 2012. The Philippines had voiced opposition to China's plans for a "nature reserve" there, calling it a pretext for the eventual occupation of the site.

