Hundreds of people gathered at Chicago's Millennium Park in an unusual attempt to move one of the city's most iconic landmarks - Anish Kapoor's massive, silvery sculpture, Cloud Gate, popularly known as 'The Bean'.

Hundreds of people gathered at Chicago's Millennium Park in an unusual attempt to move one of the city's most iconic landmarks - Anish Kapoor's massive, silvery sculpture, Cloud Gate, popularly known as 'The Bean'. The gathering, held on Sunday (November 8) afternoon, saw participants join forces to push the 110-tonne structure seven inches to the left. However, despite their collective efforts, the landmark remained firmly in place.

The stunt was organised after cryptic flyers began appearing across Chicago in recent days, urging residents to gather at Millennium Park to shift the gigantic sculpture.

Videos of the bizarre spectacle have since gone viral on social media, showing hundreds of participants surrounding the reflective structure and pressing their hands against it in an attempt to move it. Meanwhile, amused onlookers captured the spectacle on their phones.

Why Did People Gather To Move The Bean?

The bizarre event was promoted through a Partiful event page, reportedly created by a mysterious organiser identified as “gs”. The page made an extraordinary claim that a man was trapped inside the giant sculpture and that shifting it could expose a hidden latch to help rescue him.

The flyer reportedly read: "One of the "they say there is a man trapped inside the bean. New findings suggest that there might be a latch door under the right side of the bean. if we move the bean about 7 inches to the left, we might be able to access that door and give the man inside the bean resources."

The mysterious tale of a 'man trapped inside the Bean' has gradually turned into a piece of internet folklore, according to a report by CBS News. While the origins of the rumour remain unclear, the bizarre claim had previously sparked protests outside the sculpture in 2025.

Completed in 2006, Cloud Gate is among Chicago's most recognisable and frequently photographed landmarks. Its enormous mirror-like surface reflects the city's skyline and visitors standing around it, earning it the affectionate nickname 'The Bean'. The sculpture remains one of the biggest tourist attractions at Millennium Park.

There was no immediate statement from park authorities regarding Sunday's unusual gathering. No damage or injuries were reported in the footage, and the crowd eventually dispersed after their attempt to move the 110-tonne landmark ended without success.