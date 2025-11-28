India has delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines and vaccines to Kabul. This humanitarian aid follows a previous delivery of food items for families affected by the recent earthquake, reaffirming India's unwavering support for the Afghan people.

India on Friday delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines, and essential supplements to Kabul to address urgent medical needs. In a post on X, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "Augmenting Afghanistan's healthcare efforts. India has delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines and essential supplements to Kabul to cater to urgent medical needs. India's unwavering support to the Afghan people continues." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1994358783771132263?s=20

India's Aid Following Deadly Earthquake

The Ministry of External Affairs on November 3 said that India delivered food items for families affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan. Jaiswal shared images of aid sent by India. "Reaffirming its support to the Afghan people, India delivers food items for the families affected by the earthquake. India's first responder," Jaiswal said in a post on X. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1985323730932002970?s=20

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called his Afghanistan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey condolences at the loss of lives in an earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces of the landlocked nation. Jaishankar said that the Indian relief material is being distributed, and supplies of medicines will reach soon. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces. Indian relief material for the earthquake-impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon," he said. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1985310475325001759?s=20

The earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck northern Afghanistan near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the early hours of Monday at around 2:00 am IST, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 300 others. https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1985085880802173408?s=20

"Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan. Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation," the EAM added.

Afghanistan's shrine of Mazar-i-Sharif, also known as The Blue Mosque, was seen damaged after the 6.3 magnitude earthquake. (ANI)