Charlie Kirk was an eloquent and provocative right-wing commentator who often tackled the most divisive social issues in the United States. After he was shot dead in Utah on Wednesday, here is a selection of his quotes from recent years.

1. The price of gun rights

"I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal, it is rational."

2. Transgender

"The one issue I think that is so against our senses, so against the natural law, and dare I say, a throbbing middle finger to God, is the transgender thing happening in America right now."

3. Kamala Harris

"She ran San Francisco, poorly, and she was chosen as a VP because she was a Black woman."

4. Islam

"Are you comfortable with both London and New York having Muslim mayors? I'm sorry. I think we should have a little bit of caution with that. That doesn't feel right."

5. Black fathers

"You don't have to be rich to stay with the person you impregnate... It is acceptable for a man to stay an infant and impregnate a woman and abandon that woman -- that's a cultural problem in the Black community."

6. Abortion

"That's awfully graphic... but the answer is yes, the baby would be delivered" -- when asked how he would respond if his own child was raped and became pregnant.

