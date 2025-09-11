Individuals with information about the 'person of interest' in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk are urged to contact the FBI or submit tips online, including their contact information and any relevant details.

Utah: The FBI on Thursday released pictures of a man described as a person of interest in the murder of right-wing youth leader Charlie Kirk. The images, showing a man in a baseball cap, dark glasses and casual clothing, were posted on the FBI's X account. Authorities asked the public to help identify the individual connected to the deadly shooting. “We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. 1-800-CALL-FBI,” a social media post read. The FBI also attached a link, where the public can submit tips, share relevant information, or upload files related to the Utah Valley University shooting that occurred on September 10, 2025. Individuals providing information are asked to include their full name, phone number, email address, and any details about the incident or evidence, such as the location, time, and description of any files being uploaded. This platform is intended to assist investigators in gathering credible leads and ensuring a swift and thorough response to the case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

What is a Person of Interest?

A “person of interest” is a term commonly used by law enforcement to describe an individual who is believed to have information about a crime or may be connected to criminal activity, but who has not necessarily been formally charged or arrested. The designation is intentionally broad and non-committal, allowing authorities to investigate the individual further without implying guilt. It can apply to someone who witnessed a crime, someone whose actions or whereabouts are relevant to an investigation, or someone under suspicion based on preliminary evidence. Importantly, being labeled a person of interest does not carry the same legal weight as being a suspect or defendant. Law enforcement uses this term to indicate that the individual’s information or involvement is significant to ongoing inquiries. For example, a person may become a person of interest if their presence at a crime scene is confirmed, or if investigators believe they have knowledge that could clarify events. The term can sometimes lead to public misunderstanding or stigma, as media coverage may make it appear synonymous with criminal guilt. Authorities often stress that it is a neutral investigative category, meant to facilitate questioning, evidence collection, and clarification rather than to imply wrongdoing. Proper understanding of this term is crucial for maintaining fairness during criminal investigations.

Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk

President Donald Trump led US officials on Thursday in honoring both the victims of the September 11 terror attacks as well as Charlie Kirk, who was tragically killed. Speaking at a ceremony at the Pentagon, one of the sites targeted during the 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks that triggered two decades of conflict, Trump described Kirk as a “giant of his generation” and a “champion of liberty.” The president also announced plans to posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Vice President JD Vance canceled his planned visit to New York’s Ground Zero for 9/11 commemorations in order to travel to Utah and meet with Kirk’s grieving family.

At the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth paid tribute to Kirk, calling him an American patriot and a devoted follower of Christ, and said that his life and sacrifice offered inspiration. “Like those on 9/11, you will never be forgotten,” Hegseth stated, honoring Kirk’s memory and legacy. The ceremony highlighted both the enduring remembrance of 9/11 victims and the national mourning over Kirk’s death, reflecting the intersection of historical tragedy and contemporary loss.