Charlie Kirk, influential conservative activist and Trump ally, will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom after being fatally shot at Utah Valley University. FBI recovered the rifle; suspect hunt continues.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that right-wing activist Charlie Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Trump described Kirk as "a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions." Charlie Kirk, 31, was a conservative activist, podcast and radio commentator, and co-founder of Turning Point USA. He was a strong voice for the Republican Party, especially among young voters. Kirk was shot while speaking at an outdoor event called 'Prove Me Wrong' at Utah Valley University in Utah. About 3,000 people attended the event when the suspect opened fire.

High-powered rifle recovered, suspect still at large

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said a high-powered bolt-action rifle used in the attack has been recovered. The weapon will undergo detailed forensic analysis, along with footprints and other physical evidence collected from the scene. The suspect is believed to be college-aged and moved across a rooftop to reach the firing position. Clear video footage of the attacker has been obtained and investigators are urging the public to provide any helpful information. The Utah Department of Public Safety has pledged to catch the culprit.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the shooting 'a political assassination' and stressed that campus events like Kirk’s are part of America’s constitutional right to free speech. He said, "When someone takes the life of a person because of their ideas or ideals, then that very constitutional foundation is threatened."

Trump and other leaders condemn the killing

President Trump posted on Truth Social, “Charlie was a great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” He added, “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

Vice President JD Vance cancelled his trip to New York’s September 11 commemoration and will visit Utah to stand with Kirk’s family. Vance also posted a tribute, saying, “So much of the success we’ve had in this administration traces directly to Charlie’s ability to organize and convene. He didn’t just help us win in 2024, he helped us staff the entire government.”

Charlie Kirk's legacy and impact

Kirk was active in politics since his teenage years. He helped build strong connections across conservative circles, contributing to placing many allies in key government and media roles. His death caused widespread shock, drawing condemnation from Democrats, Republicans, and foreign governments alike. The awarding of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is seen as a recognition of Kirk’s influence on American politics and his efforts to empower youth voices in the conservative movement.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, relying on public tips and available footage to find the suspect and bring justice to this attack on political expression in America.