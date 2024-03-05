Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Celebrations erupt as France becomes 1st country to make abortion a constitutional right; WATCH viral videos

    Ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized the message being sent: "We're sending a message to all women: your body belongs to you and no one can decide for you."

    In a historic move, France has become the first country to enshrin ethe right to abortion in its constitution, a decision that has stirred both celebration and criticism. The special joint vote of senators and MPs saw overwhelming support with 780 votes in favor and 72 against.

    The amendment, added to Article 34 of the French constitution, affirms "the law determines the conditions in which a woman has the guaranteed freedom to have recourse to an abortion."

    Ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized the message being sent: "We're sending a message to all women: your body belongs to you and no one can decide for you."

    The legal right to abortion in France dates back to a 1974 law, but the recent reversal of the US Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling spurred activists to advocate for explicit constitutional protection.

    As the Eiffel Tower displayed the message "MyBodyMyChoice," abortion rights activists in central Paris celebrated the momentous ruling.

    Laura Slimani from the Fondation des Femmes highlighted the global context, noting the retreat of abortion rights in the United States. France's move was seen as a significant step forward, with Yael Braun-Pivet, head of the lower house of parliament, stating, "France is at the forefront."

    However, the decision faced criticism from far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who accused President Emmanuel Macron of political opportunism. Anti-abortion campaigners, including Pascale Moriniere, president of the Association of Catholic Families, saw it as a defeat, expressing concern for the unborn children affected by the change.

