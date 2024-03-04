Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    China's Belt and Road Initiative is failing and in the firing line

    As China's Belt and Road Initiative faces scrutiny for its underwhelming outcomes and negative repercussions, a new report underscores the need for alternative strategies to promote economic development and mitigate geopolitical risks in emerging markets.

    China Belt and Road Initiative is failing and in the firing line: Report
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 11:21 PM IST

    A report by the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) has indicated a significant disparity between China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Beijing's ambitious goals' actual outcomes. Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the BRI, touted as a transformative infrastructure project, has faced criticism for causing social, economic, and environmental disruptions, according to the report titled 'Tightening the Belt or End of the Road? China’s BRI at 10'.

    Launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013, the BRI aimed to emulate the historical Silk Road by enhancing connectivity and infrastructure across Asia, Europe, and beyond. However, the FDD report, titled "Tightening the Belt or End of the Road? China’s BRI at 10," argues that the initiative has resulted in social, economic, and environmental challenges, alongside allegations of widespread corruption.

    The study, which examined case studies in countries like Ecuador, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, highlights rampant corruption and mismanagement in China's development funding. Despite the injection of substantial capital into infrastructure projects, many of these ventures have failed to deliver tangible benefits to local communities. Instead, the BRI has been criticized for prioritizing vanity projects over essential infrastructure needs, leading to inferior quality and unnecessary construction.

    Josh Birenbaum, co-author of the report and deputy director of FDD’s Center on Economic and Financial Power, emphasized the lack of transparency surrounding BRI expenditures, making it challenging for independent analysts to evaluate project success. Moreover, the Chinese Communist Party's reluctance to establish effective monitoring mechanisms has exacerbated concerns about financial mismanagement and debt distress in participating countries.

    The report underscores instances of high-profile, low-quality projects that have not only failed to meet their objectives but have also fueled a political backlash against China and its partner governments. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's decision to withdraw from the BRI further underscores the initiative's diminishing credibility on the global stage.

    In response to these challenges, the report suggests that the United States and its allies adopt a more proactive approach to counter China's influence. This includes providing direct support and advancing projects of strategic value in developing nations. The bipartisan BUILD Act, enacted in 2019, is cited as a potential tool for enhancing transparency, economic sustainability, and equitable partnerships in global infrastructure investment.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big win for Donald Trump: US Supreme Court allows him to remain on Colorado's presidential ballot gcw

    Big win for Donald Trump: US Supreme Court allows him to remain on Colorado's presidential ballot

    Berger's stolen Ferrari from 1995 Grand Prix safely recovered, Metropolitan police taste dramatic success avv

    Berger's stolen Ferrari from 1995 Grand Prix safely recovered, Metropolitan police taste dramatic success

    Scientists triumph in unravelling mystery of earth's oldest sand dunes, jaw dropping revelations made avv

    Scientists triumph in unravelling mystery of earth's oldest sand dunes, jaw dropping revelations made

    Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister for second time (WATCH) avv

    Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister for second time (WATCH)

    Yahya Sinwar's silence raises concerns as mediators caution about possible delay in hostage deal negotiations avv

    Israel-Hamas war: Yahya Sinwar's silence concerns as mediators caution about possible delay in peace deal

    Recent Stories

    Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon will now be made in India

    Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon will soon be made in India

    International Women's Day 2024: From Bloody Mary to Dirty Shirley - 9 cocktails named after iconic women snt

    International Women's Day 2024: From Bloody Mary to Dirty Shirley - 9 cocktails named after iconic women

    Mahadev App Case: ED strikes hard, Real owner of the Mahadev Girish Talreja arrested, Co-Owner Ratan Lal Jain is absconding

    Mahadev App Case: ED strikes hard, Real owner of the Mahadev Girish Talreja arrested, Co-Owner Ratan Lal Jain

    Man of the Millennia-Dr Hedgewar: Biography of RSS founder released

    'Man of the Millennia-Dr Hedgewar': Biography of RSS founder released

    BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP gcw

    BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon