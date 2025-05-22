Donald Trump condemned the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., calling it an antisemitic act and urging an end to hatred and radicalism.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday strongly condemned the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, D.C., calling the incident a clear act of antisemitism and demanding an immediate end to such hate-fueled violence.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!”

The shooting occurred Wednesday evening as two Israeli diplomats — a man and a woman — were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. According to Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith, a 30-year-old man approached a group of four people and opened fire, killing the two embassy staffers.

Authorities said the suspect was seen pacing outside the museum prior to the shooting. He entered the building after the attack and was quickly detained by event security. When taken into custody, the man began chanting, “free, free Palestine,” Smith confirmed during a press conference.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and former judge Jeanine Pirro, who currently serves as the U.S. attorney in Washington, were reportedly present at the scene when the incident unfolded.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also denounced the shooting in a statement on X, calling it a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act,” Danon stated. “Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world.”