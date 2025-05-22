Two Israeli embassy staff members were shot dead outside Washington D.C.'s Capital Jewish Museum in what Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon called a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism."

Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, were shot dead on Wednesday evening near the Jewish Museum, in an incident described by Israeli officials as an act of anti-Semitic terrorism.

The victims, a man and woman, were shot while exiting an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, sources told the BBC's news partner CBS, adding that the incident appears targeted.

According to reports, the Capital Jewish Museum, which opened in its current location in 2023, was hosting an event organised by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) at the time of the shooting. The AJC's CEO, Ted Deutch, issued a statement, saying, "We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue."

The Washington DC police responded to the scene shortly after the shooting was reported. A police spokesperson said officers were securing the perimeter around the museum and are searching for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Suspect chanted ‘Free Palestine’ after deadly shooting, arrested

DC police say a 30-year-old male suspect from Chicago, Elias Rodriguez, was arrested after allegedly gunning down a man and woman outside the Capitol Jewish Museum.

Police say Rodriguez chanted “Free Palestine” while in custody and admitted to the attack. Both victims died at the scene.

Rodriguez was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.

The shooter was detained inside the museum, and a firearm was recovered.

Spokesperson of the Israeli embassy in Washington, US, Tal Naim said, "Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot this evening at close range while attending a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States."

US attorney general Pam Bondi said on social media that she, along with acting US attorney for DC. Jeanine Pirro, has arrived at the scene of the shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

Meanwhile, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, condemned the incident and termed it as "crossing the red line". In a post on X, he said, "The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism."

He added, "Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world."

FBI director Kash Patel was also briefed on the incident. In a post on X, he said, "My team and I have been briefed on the shooting tonight in downtown DC outside the Capital Jewish Museum and near our Washington Field Office. While we’re working with MPD to respond and learn more, in the immediate, please pray for the victims and their families. We will keep the public updated as we are able."