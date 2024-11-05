Canadian police officer suspended for attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple in Brampton

A Canadian police officer, identified as Sergeant Harinder Sohi of the Peel Regional Police, has been suspended after he was seen participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario.

First Published Nov 5, 2024, 7:20 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 8:09 AM IST

A Canadian police officer, identified as Sergeant Harinder Sohi of the Peel Regional Police, has been suspended after he was seen participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario. The incident, reported by CBC, has sparked an investigation into the officer's involvement in the demonstration, where he was reportedly seen holding a Khalistan flag amidst anti-India slogans.

'Sociologically and politically an idiot': Former Canadian minister blasts Trudeau over Khalistan issue

Peel Regional Police confirmed that they are aware of the video circulating on social media, which shows Sohi, who was off duty at the time, actively engaging in the protest.

"This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act," Media Relations Officer Richard Chin stated. Chin added that an internal investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Sohi's participation, with further details to be released following the probe.

The protest at the temple follows an attack by Khalistani supporters on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. The protestors, many of whom carried Khalistan flags, reportedly clashed with individuals at the temple and disrupted a consular event co-organized by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate. Videos circulating online show scenes of physical altercations, with some protestors using flagpoles in fights on the temple grounds.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who demanded accountability from the Canadian government. "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve," Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added that he expects the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law in response to the violence.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) echoed this sentiment, expressing "deep concern" for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's expectations that those responsible for the violence would face prosecution. "We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," Jaiswal said.

