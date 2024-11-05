'Sociologically and politically an idiot': Former Canadian minister blasts Trudeau over Khalistan issue

Former Canadian Minister Ujjal Dosanjh has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, labeling him an "idiot" for his approach to Sikh extremism in Canada.

In a column in the National Post, 78-year-old Dosanjh expressed frustration over Trudeau's prioritization of identity politics, arguing that this undermines the shared Canadian values necessary for a cohesive national identity.

"Trudeau, sociologically and politically, is an idiot, and you can actually quote me; I really don't care," Dosanjh stated, criticizing the Prime Minister's lack of understanding when it comes to nation-building.

His comments come amid escalating tensions between Canada and India, particularly following Trudeau's allegations that India was involved in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar—claims that India has firmly denied.

Dosanjh, former NDP premier of British Columbia, believes that a more humble approach from Trudeau could lead to improved diplomatic relations with India. "It's just a matter of eating a bit of humble pie and saying, 'Look, let's start over again. India is a good friend,'" he suggested.

Reflecting on past interactions with Trudeau during their time as MPs from 2008 to 2011, Dosanjh expressed disappointment that Trudeau aligned himself with Khalistani supporters in discussions surrounding identity and religion. He emphasized that a significant portion of Canada's Sikh population, estimated at around 800,000, does not support the Khalistan movement but remains quiet due to fear of violence from extremists.

"A silent majority of the Sikhs do not want to have anything to do with Khalistan," Dosanjh noted, adding that intimidation within temples stifles dissent against Khalistani views.

He attributed the increasing influence of Khalistani sentiment in Canada to Trudeau's misunderstanding of the Sikh community's secular nature, warning of a dangerous public perception conflating all Sikhs with Khalistani ideologies. "Canadians now equate Khalistanis with Sikhs, as if we are all Khalistanis if we're Sikhs," he lamented.

In his reflections, Dosanjh underscored the importance of understanding the complexities of the Sikh diaspora in Canada and the historical context of the Khalistan movement, which has seen varying levels of support since its inception in the 1930s.

PM Modi condemns violence at Brampton temple

In a robust response to escalating tensions with Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario, by pro-Khalistani extremists. This statement marks Modi's first public comment since diplomatic relations between India and Canada soured last September.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” Modi stated on X (formerly Twitter).

The attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton has raised significant concern among Indian officials and the diaspora. Videos circulating on social media captured pro-Khalistani extremists clashing with devotees outside the temple, further intensifying fears over community safety.

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack, he did not specifically address the pro-Khalistani elements that have been responsible for similar provocations during his administration. Trudeau's government has faced scrutiny from its own Liberal Party MPs over its handling of these sensitive issues.

Modi's statement also targeted the Canadian government for its surveillance of Indian consular staff, describing such actions as unacceptable. The Indian government has vehemently rejected allegations made by Canadian authorities regarding the involvement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down last year. In a controversial move, Canada's House of Commons held a moment of silence earlier this year to commemorate Nijjar, which has further inflamed tensions.

The situation escalated in October when Canadian authorities designated Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma as a “person of interest” in the Nijjar investigation. In response, New Delhi summoned Ottawa’s Charge d’Affaires to express strong protest, subsequently withdrawing its envoy and expelling six Canadian diplomats from India.

