Canada’s Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney plans to strengthen ties with 'like-minded' nation like India

Canada's PM-designate Mark Carney aims to strengthen ties with India and other 'like-minded' countries, focusing on diversifying trade relationships. Carney also addressed concerns about potential US influence, asserting Canada's independence.

Canadas Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney plans to strengthen ties with like-minded nation like India dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Toronto [Canada], March 11 (ANI): Canada's Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney said that Canada looked forward to strengthen India-Canada ties.
Carney said that Canada looked forward to strengthen ties with 'like-minded' countries, one of them being India.

Also Read: Reporter Jamie White brutally killed in Texas; his last post was about Elon Musk's 'violent liberals' claim


"What Canada will be looking to do is to diversify our trading relationships with like-minded countries. And there are opportunities to rebuild the relationships with India- there needs to be a shared sense of values around that commercial relationship and if I am the Prime Minister, I look forward to the opportunity to build that," he said.

Canada's next leader is a relative political novice, coming instead from a decades-long career in finance where he steered governments through major global crises and periods of upheaval -- experience he's hoping to now leverage as he prepares to take over from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, CNN reported.

Carney was elected on Sunday to lead Canada's Liberal Party into the next federal elections later this year. While he has never run for elected office before, rumors have swirled for years about if -- and when -- he might foray into politics.

Carney stepped up in this role as Canada seeks to counter its looming trade war with US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you. Now let's build a stronger Canada, together," adding, "We're strongest when we are united."
 

https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/1898923007227113574

 

On Sunday (local time), Carney stood up to Trump and told a crowd of Liberal Party supporters that Canada will never be a part of the US, The Hill reported.

"The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country. Think about it: If they, if they succeeded, they would destroy our way of life," The Hill quoted Carney as saying.

"And Canada never, ever will be part of America in any way, shape or form," he added.

He defended the retaliatory tariffs Trudeau imposed on the US. Carney said he plans to keep the retaliatory tariffs in place until Canada is shown "respect," as per The Hill. (ANI)

Also Read: Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Zelenskyy meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for peace talks, US meeting follows dmn

Zelenskyy meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for peace talks, US meeting follows

Reporter Jamie White brutally killed in Texas, his last post was about Elon Musk's 'violent liberals' claim ddr

Reporter Jamie White brutally killed in Texas; his last post was about Elon Musk's 'violent liberals' claim

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju dmn

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju

What made Jeff Bezos say, 'I don't care what it costs, get rid of her,' in the battle for James Bond? ddr

What made Jeff Bezos say, 'I don't care what it costs, get rid of her,' in the battle for James Bond?

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia in three years, killing one in Moscow region ddr

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia in three years, killing one in Moscow region (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Celine Dion on AI-generated music: Singer's stern warning to fans; here's what she said RBA

Celine Dion on AI-generated music: Singer's stern warning to fans; here's what she said

Sell old Rs 20 note to earn Rs 18 Lakhs! Here's the Easy Way! RBA

Sell old Rs 20 note to earn Rs 18 Lakhs! Here's the Easy Way!

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer makes SHOCKING claim on lack of recognition after leading KKR to 3rd title in 2024 HRD

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer makes SHOCKING claim on lack of recognition after leading KKR to 3rd title in 2024

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos anr

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos

Endeavour Silver Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Analysts Expect A Revenue Fall, Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Endeavour Silver Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Analysts Expect A Revenue Fall, Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Recent Videos

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

Video Icon
Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

Video Icon