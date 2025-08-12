Canada’s Conservative Party has urged PM Mark Carney to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist group after violent incidents, including two shootings at Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, BC, linked to gang threats.

Canada’s Conservative Party has intensified calls for decisive action against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, urging Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government to designate the group as a terrorist organisation. The push comes amid a wave of violent crimes, extortion threats, and public shootings that have left South Asian communities in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario deeply unsettled. Authorities say the gang, allegedly linked to an extensive organised crime network, has been connected to multiple attacks, including two recent shootings at Bollywood actor and comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Surrey, BC. Party leaders and provincial officials warn that unless the federal government acts swiftly, the escalating pattern of violence could spread further, threatening community safety and public confidence.

Conservatives Call For Terrorist Classification

The Conservative Party’s demand was formally voiced through Conservative public safety critic Frank Caputo, a former Crown prosecutor, who told Global News that the group’s activities meet the Canadian Criminal Code definition of a terrorist organisation. Caputo argued that such a classification would enable authorities to seize assets, freeze bank accounts, and impose harsher legal penalties.

Support From Provincial Leaders And Mayors BC

Premier David Eby, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, and the mayors of Surrey and Brampton have echoed the call, urging Ottawa to act immediately. They emphasised that the designation could disrupt the gang’s financial operations and weaken its influence over vulnerable communities.

Connection To Kapil Sharma’s Cafe Shootings

The gang’s name resurfaced after a fresh shooting at Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe on August 8, the second attack in less than a month.

According to the Surrey Police Service, multiple gunshots were fired during the early morning hours, though no injuries were reported.

A social media post, allegedly from gangster Goldy Dhillon, claimed responsibility for the incident alongside the Bishnoi gang.

The cafe, which opened on July 4, was first targeted on July 10, leading to a temporary closure. In a statement after reopening, the establishment described the incidents as “heartbreaking” but pledged to “stand firm against violence” and remain a welcoming space for the community.

Growing Alarm In South Asian Communities

The recent incidents have heightened fears among South Asian residents, many of whom say they feel increasingly unsafe.

Community leaders are now pressing for a coordinated federal, provincial, and municipal response to curb organised crime and protect public spaces from further violence.