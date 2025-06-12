A 22-year-old from Punjab, Zeeshan Akhtar is a key suspect in the Baba Siddique murder case. Detained in Canada via Interpol notice, he is linked to the Bishnoi gang and allegedly handled finances and coordination for the plot.

Mumbai: Zeeshan Akhtar, a 22-year-old man from Punjab and a key suspect in the high-profile Baba Siddique murder case, has been detained in Canada on the basis of an Interpol notice, officials confirmed. Akhtar is believed to have played a crucial role in the murder conspiracy, allegedly managing finances and coordinating operations with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi gangs.

Interpol alert leads to Zeeshan Akhtar's detention in Canada

According to sources, Akhtar has been in the custody of Canadian authorities for over a week. The Mumbai Police, which is leading the investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, is currently awaiting formal confirmation and extradition procedures through diplomatic and legal channels.

Baba Siddique shot dead in Bandra; police link murder to gang network

Baba Siddique, aged 66, was gunned down on October 12, 2024, outside his son’s office in Bandra (East), Mumbai. The daylight attack, carried out by three armed assailants, shocked the political community in Maharashtra. Initial allegations by Siddique's son suggested involvement of a builder lobby linked to a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project, but investigators later dismissed this theory.

Zeeshan Akhtar allegedly coordinated finances, links to 26 arrested so far

Police claim that Zeeshan Akhtar played a key role in managing funds and coordinating activities of other accused individuals in the case. So far, 26 people have been arrested across India, from cities including Pune, Dombivli, and Karjat and states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

Among them is Shivkuma Gautam, alias Shiva, accused of firing the shots that killed Siddique. All the accused have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Authorities pursue extradition and further investigation

The Mumbai Crime Branch, in collaboration with Interpol and Canadian authorities, is now pursuing extradition of Zeeshan Akhtar. The case highlights the international reach of organised crime networks and the growing challenge of cross-border gang operations involving figures like Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi.