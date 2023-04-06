Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canada: Miscreants vandalise Hindu temple in Windsor, police launch investigation

    In the video, one suspect appears to commit the vandalism on the wall of the building while the other keeps watch, it said. At the time of the incident, one suspect wore a black sweater, black pants with a small white logo on the left leg, and black and white high-top running shoes.

    Canada Miscreants vandalise Hindu temple in Windsor, police launch investigation
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 6:39 PM IST

    A prominent Hindu temple in Canada's Ontario province has been vandalised by unknown people with "anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti", in what is described by police as a "hate-motivated incident."

    In a statement, the police in Ontario's Windsor city on Wednesday said that it has launched an investigation into the incident and looking for two suspects. The High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada has strongly condemned the act of vandalism.

    "We have taken up with the Canadian authorities the hateful act of putting anti India graffiti on the walls of BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Windsor. We strongly condemn this act of vandalism," the mission said in a tweet.

    The Windsor Police Service said officers were dispatched to the Hindu temple in the 1700 block of the Northway Avenue following a report of hate-motivated vandalism on Wednesday. "Officers discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building," the police said in a statement.

    The Windsor Police Service was investigating vandalism at the temple "as a hate-motivated incident," the statement said. Through investigation, officers obtained a video that shows two suspects in the area just after 12 a.m.

    In the video, one suspect appears to commit the vandalism on the wall of the building while the other keeps watch, it said. At the time of the incident, one suspect wore a black sweater, black pants with a small white logo on the left leg, and black and white high-top running shoes.

    The second suspect wore black pants, a sweatshirt black shoes, and white socks. The Police asked residents in the immediate vicinity of the temple to check their home surveillance or dashcam video footage for evidence of the suspects.

    In January, the Gauri Shankar temple in Brampton was targeted with anti-India graffiti, causing an outrage among the Indian community. The Indian Consulate General in Toronto had said the defacing of the temple had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

    At least three similar acts of vandalism have been recorded in Canada last year. Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada, expressing their concern with stern language.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 6:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ramadan 2023: Cat jumps on Imam during live broadcast of prayers in Algeria; video goes viral AJR

    Ramadan 2023: Cat jumps on Imam during live broadcast of prayers in Algeria; video goes viral

    British Pakistani men drug rape vulnerable English girls UK Home Secretary Braverman remark sparks row gcw

    'British-Pakistani men drug, rape vulnerable English girls': UK Home Secretary Braverman's remark sparks row

    Official invitation of King Charles III's coronation revealed From guest list to itinerary know it all gcw

    Official invitation of King Charles III's coronation revealed; From guest list to itinerary, know it all

    We are not alone! Astronomy professor certain alien life will be found 'within his lifetime' AJR

    We're not alone! Astronomy professor certain alien life will be found 'within his lifetime'

    UAE: Indian woman medical coder wins whopping Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw anr

    UAE: Indian woman medical coder wins whopping Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Had a bit of unfinished business - LSG Lucknow Super Giants Mark Wood on his unimpressive debut 5 seasons back-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Had a bit of unfinished business' - LSG's Mark Wood recalls his unimpressive debut 5 seasons back

    PSEB 5th Class Result 2023: How to check Punjab Class 5 results at pseb.ac.in AJR

    PSEB 5th Class Result 2023: How to check Punjab Class 5 results at pseb.ac.in

    football FIFA Rankings: India jumps five places; moves to 101st-ayh

    FIFA Rankings: India jumps five places; moves to 101st position

    Karnataka Election 2023: AAP moves HC seeking recognition as 'national party' ahead of Assembly polls AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: AAP moves HC seeking recognition as 'national party' ahead of Assembly polls

    IPL 2023: Pace is Pace Yaar - Falling in Love with Fast Bowlers-ayh

    IPL 2023: Pace is Pace Yaar - Falling in Love with Fast Bowlers

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon