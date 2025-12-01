The CISF hosted a study programme for 19 Nepal Armed Police Force officers, reflecting India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. This comes after India gifted Light Strike Vehicles, medical equipment, and military animals to the Nepali Army in August.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday organised a study programme for 19 visiting officers of the Nepal Armed Police Force (APF). The Nepal APF is the sole paramilitary force of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, mandated with internal security, VIP security and protection of vital installations in Nepal, CISF said.

Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. These bonds of friendship are also strengthened by regular exchanges at a high level between India and Nepal.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

Earlier in August, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday met Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Suprabal Janasewashree Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, at a special ceremony at the Nepal Army headquarters in Kathmandu, and handed over a set of defence and medical equipment, the Indian Embassy in Nepal informed.

The equipment included Light Strike Vehicles, Critical Care Medical Equipment and Military Animals, gifted as part of India's ongoing defence cooperation with Nepal. The gesture reflects the close ties between the two armies and highlights the spirit of trust and partnership that has long defined India-Nepal relations, the Indian Embassy said.

The Embassy posted on X, "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri handed over Light Strike Vehicles, Critical Care Medical Equipment & Military Animals to Suprabal Janasewashree Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, Nepali Army, at a special ceremony at the Nepali Army HQ, Kathmandu. This handing over of items reflects the close relationship between the two armies and our robust defence cooperation. It embodies the spirit of trust and partnership that has long characterised our enduring ties."

Enduring Bilateral Ties

India and Nepal have long-standing and extensive mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of defence and security. Both armies share an excellent and harmonious relationship based on mutual trust and respect.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement how the age-old civilizational and cultural ties that exist between India and Nepal are exemplified by the strong people-to-people link between the countries. (ANI)