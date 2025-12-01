The US Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from December 24-26, 2025, with routine consular services unavailable. The closure is per a Presidential Executive Order. President Trump also announced a '$1,776 warrior dividend' for military.

US Embassy in India Announces Christmas Closure

The Embassy of the United States of America here in the national capital on Tuesday said that routine consular services will not be available from December 14-26 in accordance to the Presidential Executive Order that provided for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Embassy said, "The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, December 26, 2025, in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order providing for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates. Routine consular services will not be available during these dates." The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, December 26, 2025, in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order providing for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates.… pic.twitter.com/5jUIEro5gK — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 23, 2025

Earlier on December 18, US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order which noted that all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government would be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Friday, December 26, 2025, the day before and the day following Christmas Day, respectively.

Trump's Christmas Announcements

'Warrior Dividend' for Military

Ahead of Christmas, during an address to the nation on December 18, Trump had also announced a special 'warrior dividend' for military service members.

Trump announced that over 14,50,000 military service members will receive a special warrior dividend before Christmas. He said, "I am also proud to announce that more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special warrior dividend before Christmas. In honour of our nation's founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier 1,776 dollars."

Praise for Economic Policies

In his remarks, he had praised the economic prowess achieved under his administration, and said, "Already I have secured a record-breaking 18 trillion dollars of investment into the United States, which means jobs, wage increases, growth, factory openings and far greater national security. Much of this success has been accomplished by tariffs; my favourite word - tariffs, which for many decades have been used successfully by other countries against us. But not anymore. Companies know that if they build in America, there are no tariffs. That's why they are coming home to the USA in record numbers. They are building factories and plants at levels we haven't seen."

He added, "We're poised for an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen". (ANI)