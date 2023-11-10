Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajasthan Election 2023: This polling booth has just 35 voters, all members of one family

    The village, facing a considerable challenge in past elections, required residents to travel a daunting 20 kilometers to the nearest polling station to cast their votes. This journey, often undertaken by walking or riding camels, posed a particular hardship for women and the elderly.

    Rajasthan Election 2023: This polling booth has just 35 voters, all members of one family AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    As the Assembly elections unfold across five states, including Chhattisgarh and Mizoram on November 7, Rajasthan prepares for voting on November 25. In a strategic move by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a polling booth has been established in Badmer Ka Paar, a remote village on the Indo-Pak border in Barmer district. Remarkably, the entire population of this village, totaling 35 individuals, consists of members of a single family.

    The village, facing a considerable challenge in past elections, required residents to travel a daunting 20 kilometers to the nearest polling station to cast their votes. This journey, often undertaken by walking or riding camels, posed a particular hardship for women and the elderly.

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR's affidavit reveals no car ownership, assets valued at Rs 58 crore

    However, this election season brings a positive turn of events, as the ECI's innovative decision ensures that the villagers of Badmer Ka Paar can exercise their voting rights without the arduous journey to the distant polling station.

    The news of the newly established polling booth within the village has brought immense joy to the residents, especially the women, who eagerly anticipate and are ready to celebrate this democratic event. Out of the 35 registered voters in Badmer Ka Paar, 17 are women, and 18 are men.

    As Rajasthan heads to the polls on November 25, the counting of votes is scheduled for December 5, coinciding with the results of four other state assembly elections. The electoral landscape in the state remains intriguing, with the Congress securing 99 seats in the 2018 assembly elections, while the BJP claimed 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot assumed power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

    Delhi govt defends odd-even scheme, says it decreased in pollution, traffic jams

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala becomes first state to complete social audit at National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme rkn

    Kerala becomes first state to complete social audit at National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

    World Science Day 2023: Dr CV Raman to APJ Abdul Kalam - 20 Indian scientists who reshaped global innovation snt

    World Science Day 2023: CV Raman to APJ Abdul Kalam - 20 Indian scientists who reshaped global innovation

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR's affidavit reveals no car ownership, assets valued at Rs 58 crore AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR's affidavit reveals no car ownership, assets valued at Rs 58 crore

    Top Maoist from Andhra Pradesh in Kerala to galvanise cadres: Reports anr

    Top Maoist from Andhra Pradesh in Kerala to galvanise cadres: Reports

    Delhi govt defends odd-even scheme, says it decreased in pollution, traffic jams AJR

    Delhi govt defends odd-even scheme, says it decreased in pollution, traffic jams

    Recent Stories

    Hot chocolate to turmeric latte: 7 drinks to try in winter mornings ATG

    Hot chocolate to turmeric latte: 7 drinks to try in winter mornings

    Kerala becomes first state to complete social audit at National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme rkn

    Kerala becomes first state to complete social audit at National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

    Does Gigi Hadid feel 'uneasy' with Taylor Swift's 'blooming love' rumours with Travis Kelce? Know details vma

    Does Gigi Hadid feel 'uneasy' with Taylor Swift's 'blooming love' rumours with Travis Kelce? Know details

    Salman Khan was not first choice to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg? Read more ATG

    Salman Khan was not first choice to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg? Read more

    World Science Day 2023: Dr CV Raman to APJ Abdul Kalam - 20 Indian scientists who reshaped global innovation snt

    World Science Day 2023: CV Raman to APJ Abdul Kalam - 20 Indian scientists who reshaped global innovation

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon