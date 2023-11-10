Rajasthan Election 2023: This polling booth has just 35 voters, all members of one family

The village, facing a considerable challenge in past elections, required residents to travel a daunting 20 kilometers to the nearest polling station to cast their votes. This journey, often undertaken by walking or riding camels, posed a particular hardship for women and the elderly.

As the Assembly elections unfold across five states, including Chhattisgarh and Mizoram on November 7, Rajasthan prepares for voting on November 25. In a strategic move by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a polling booth has been established in Badmer Ka Paar, a remote village on the Indo-Pak border in Barmer district. Remarkably, the entire population of this village, totaling 35 individuals, consists of members of a single family.

However, this election season brings a positive turn of events, as the ECI's innovative decision ensures that the villagers of Badmer Ka Paar can exercise their voting rights without the arduous journey to the distant polling station.

The news of the newly established polling booth within the village has brought immense joy to the residents, especially the women, who eagerly anticipate and are ready to celebrate this democratic event. Out of the 35 registered voters in Badmer Ka Paar, 17 are women, and 18 are men.

As Rajasthan heads to the polls on November 25, the counting of votes is scheduled for December 5, coinciding with the results of four other state assembly elections. The electoral landscape in the state remains intriguing, with the Congress securing 99 seats in the 2018 assembly elections, while the BJP claimed 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot assumed power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

