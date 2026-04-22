On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan is accused of sponsoring terrorism. Baloch representative Munir Mengal condemned the attack, linking it to human rights abuses in Balochistan and calling for international accountability.

Pakistan has been accused of sponsoring terrorism and supporting state-backed elements as calls for international accountability intensified on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of several innocent civilians and left many others injured in 2025.

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The attack in the scenic tourist town of Pahalgam had shocked the region and drawn widespread condemnation, once again highlighting the persistent threat of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and its severe human cost.

Baloch Leader Condemns Attack

Marking the occasion, the President of Baloch Voice Association and Baloch representative at UNHRC, Munir Mengal issued a strong statement condemning the attack and linking it to broader regional human rights concerns. "On the anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, we solemnly remember the innocent civilians who lost their lives in an act of violence that shocked the world. These attacks, which are reportedly sponsored and supported by Pakistan and carried out by state-backed elements, represent a grave violation of human dignity and international norms," Mengal said.

Parallels Drawn with Balochistan

He also drew attention to the situation in Balochistan, alleging continued human rights violations."The Baloch people continue to endure military operations, enforced disappearances and deeply troubling 'kill and dump' practices. These reflect a broader pattern of repression aimed at controlling the region at the expense of fundamental human rights," he said.

Expressing solidarity with victims across regions, he added, "We honour the victims of the Pahalgam attack and stand in solidarity with the innocent people of Kashmir, who have also endured violence and loss."

Call for International Accountability

Calling for global intervention, Mengal urged the international community to act decisively. "We call upon the international community to ensure accountability, uphold justice, and take steps to hold Pakistan responsible. Those involved in orchestrating or enabling such acts must be brought to justice through lawful and fair processes," he said.

As the anniversary is observed, renewed demands for justice, accountability, and stronger global action against terrorism continue to resonate across human rights platforms.