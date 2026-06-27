A 12‑year‑old boy in California City died after being chased into a lake by off‑leash dogs. Residents gathered for a candlelight vigil to mourn, while police identified a suspect and announced plans to pursue charges.

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night in California City to honor a 12‑year‑old boy who died following a dog attack earlier this month.

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The incident occurred on June 18 at Central Park Lake, where multiple off‑leash dogs attacked four children. One child was seriously injured, while another was chased into the water. Police said the boy was pulled out unresponsive and died the next day.

Community Gathers To Mourn

Residents assembled in the parking lot of Central Park to grieve together. Sunshine Diaz, a school bus driver, organized the vigil to give the community a chance to remember the boy.

California City Mayor Marquette Hawkins described the tragedy as beyond words. He urged pet owners to act responsibly, stressing that public safety depends on vigilance.

“There really, truly are no words you can say to comfort a mother or a parent. It’s just unfortunate,” Hawkins said.

Police Identify Suspect

California City Police identified the suspect as Kenneth Dobbins, 68. Authorities said they intend to pursue charges of involuntary manslaughter and negligent ownership of a mischievous animal causing serious injury or death.

Police added that Dobbins is currently out of custody and appears to be avoiding law enforcement. Resident Thomas Carper said accountability is essential, noting that the owner should face consequences for the actions of his dogs.