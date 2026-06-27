The US is providing search and rescue, humanitarian, and medical aid to Venezuela following deadly earthquakes. US officials met with President Delcy Rodriguez to coordinate efforts as other nations like Mexico and the UN also offer support.

US Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Piggott on Friday (local time) said that the US is on the ground in Venezuela to help with search and rescue efforts and to deliver humanitarian and medical supplies. The U.S. is on the ground in Venezuela to help with search and rescue efforts and to deliver humanitarian and medical supplies. pic.twitter.com/UOiIAnX16H — Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) June 27, 2026

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US Coordinates Relief with Venezuelan Leadership

SOUTHCOM's Major General Kevin J Jarrard and Charge d'Affaires John M Barrett met with President Delcy Rodriguez and other senior leaders to coordinate relief efforts in Venezuela. America stands with the people of Venezuela. Today, #SOUTHCOM’s Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Jarrard and Chargé d’Affaires John M. Barrett met with President Delcy Rodríguez and other senior leaders to coordinate relief efforts in Venezuela. At the request of Venezuela, and in support of… pic.twitter.com/T5Tec3d0Cg — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 26, 2026

Specialized Teams and Equipment Deployed

La primera carga aérea de equipamiento ha llegado para apoyar a los dos equipos especializados de búsqueda y rescate de los EE.UU., que están llegando a Venezuela para integrarse lo antes posible a las operaciones en el terreno. Con cerca de 80 expertos por equipo – bomberos,… pic.twitter.com/ZCaQMcBM6J — Embajada de los EE.UU. en Caracas (@usembassyve) June 26, 2026

The US Embassy in Caracas announced, "The first air shipment of equipment has arrived to support the two specialized U.S. search and rescue teams, which are arriving in Venezuela to join ground operations as soon as possible. With nearly 80 experts per team--firefighters, doctors, structural engineers--12 canines trained for detection in rubble, these groups bring advanced capabilities to locate survivors and assist in complex emergencies. Their personnel and specialized equipment are being positioned to head to the hardest-hit areas and begin operations when conditions allow." La primera carga aérea de equipamiento ha llegado para apoyar a los dos equipos especializados de búsqueda y rescate de los EE.UU., que están llegando a Venezuela para integrarse lo antes posible a las operaciones en el terreno. Con cerca de 80 expertos por equipo – bomberos,… pic.twitter.com/ZCaQMcBM6J — Embajada de los EE.UU. en Caracas (@usembassyve) June 26, 2026

Venezuela Earthquake Relief: Unmatched @DeptofWar forces and assets are on the move to help the people of Venezuela, in support of @StateDept-led efforts. Today, #SOUTHCOM is surging airlift, sealift, and logistics capabilities to get life-saving help to Venezuela, including:… pic.twitter.com/HLhILUkzwH — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 26, 2026

Mexico Pledges Support

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo held a telephonic conversation with the Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and expressed condolences for the victims of the earthquakes. In a post on X, she said, "Today I had a phone call with the interim president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, to whom I expressed condolences for the victims of the earthquakes and reaffirmed our support for the Venezuelan people. Mexico is already deploying humanitarian aid in the affected areas; we are attentive to additional needs. In difficult times, our nation stands in solidarity with brother countries." Hoy tuve llamada telefónica con la presidenta encargada de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, a quien expresé condolencias por las víctimas de los terremotos y reafirmé nuestro apoyo al pueblo venezolano. México ya despliega ayuda humanitaria en las zonas afectadas; estamos atentos a… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) June 26, 2026

UN Focuses on Vulnerable Children

The UN said in a post on X, "An estimated 3.9 million children live in areas affected by the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday. UNICEF is on the ground, supporting national efforts to meet the needs of the most vulnerable children and their families." An estimated 3.9 million children live in areas affected by the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday.@UNICEF is on the ground, supporting national efforts to meet the needs of the most vulnerable children and their families. More: https://t.co/dy5gVDskQR pic.twitter.com/57NT2AxRfS — United Nations (@UN) June 26, 2026

Death Toll Rises Above 900 as New Tremor Hits

A new earthquake was detected off the northern coast of Venezuela, registering as magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale on Friday, Al Jazeera reported. The tremor comes days after a pair of powerful earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday evening, killing at least 920 people and leaving parts of the capital of Caracas devastated. (ANI)