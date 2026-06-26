A famed Yemeni free climber known for daring stunts died after falling into a volcanic crater. His death highlights the dangers of rope‑free climbing, even as social media fuels the sport’s popularity worldwide.

A tragic accident in Yemen claimed the life of Al‑Qaqa Ibn Antar, a 30‑year‑old free climber popularly dubbed the “Spider‑Man of Yemen.”

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Antar was performing a climb at the Hardah Dam crater near Damt in southern Yemen on Friday when he fell into the volcanic formation, which is about 390 feet deep.

Viral Video Of Fatal Fall

A short video circulated online shows Antar hanging from the crater wall without ropes or harnesses, as he had done many times before. This time, however, he lost his grip and plunged to the bottom.

His death drew widespread reactions on social media. Many expressed condolences, while others noted the extreme risks he routinely took. Supporters defended him, saying his stunts were likely driven by the need to create viral content and escape poverty.

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Recovery Operation

Yemen’s Civil Defense Authority reported that his body was recovered Saturday after a complex four‑hour search. Rescuers found him about 65 feet below the surface of the crater lake.

Officials said the lake’s sulfur‑rich waters, with temperatures between 100 and 140 degrees, and potent gases from underground vents made the recovery extremely difficult. The agency urged citizens to exercise caution near craters and steep slopes.

Free climbing, performed without ropes or harnesses, has gained global attention through social media. While it has long existed, viral videos have amplified its reach and risks.

Recent incidents underline the dangers. In January, Alex Honnold scaled Taiwan’s 1,667‑foot Taipei 101 tower without ropes, watched live worldwide. Last summer, Alaskan climber Balin Miller died at 23 after falling on Yosemite’s El Capitan.

Antar’s death adds to the growing list of tragedies linked to the sport, reminding audiences of the peril behind viral feats.