Tibetans in exile and Himalayan Buddhists gathered in Shimla for the 2570th Buddha Purnima, holding special prayers for global peace, harmony, and the long life of the Dalai Lama at the Dorjeedak Monastery.

Tibetans in exile and Indian Himalayan Buddhists gathered in large numbers in Shimla on Friday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, commemorating the 2570th birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The day, considered sacred in Buddhism, marks the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of the Buddha. Hundreds of Tibetan monks, local Buddhists, and followers assembled at the Dorjeedak Monastery in Panthaghati, where special prayers and rituals were conducted early in the morning. The gathering reflected a blend of devotion and cultural preservation among Tibetans living in exile and Himalayan Buddhist communities from regions such as Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Ladakh.

Prayers for Global Peace and Harmony

The celebrations were organised under the aegis of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), which continues to promote Tibetan traditions and Buddhist teachings among the diaspora. Speaking to ANI, Lhakpa Tsering, Chief Representative of the Central Tibetan Administration, said that people from Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Ladakh, and local communities have come together in Shimla to observe the day collectively, noting that at a time when conflicts persist globally, special prayers are being offered for peace and harmony. "Today, we are celebrating Buddha Jayanti, the 2570th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. This day is very important for Buddhists across the world. We have gathered here in Shimla along with people from Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Ladakh, and local communities to celebrate together. At a time when the world is witnessing conflicts, especially in regions like the Middle East, we are offering special prayers for global peace and harmony. We are also praying for the long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and promoting his four key commitments: human values, religious harmony, preservation of Tibetan culture, and protection of the Nalanda tradition," he said.

Spiritual Significance and Cultural Preservation

Tibetan Buddhist monks emphasised the relevance of Buddha's teachings of non-violence and compassion in today's conflict-ridden world. Special prayers were held seeking peace amid ongoing global tensions, including conflicts in West Asia. Acharya Lodoe Zangpo, a Tibetan Buddhist monk, highlighted the spiritual significance of the day, stating, "This is a very important day because the world is going through immense suffering. All sentient beings seek liberation from suffering, and Lord Buddha showed us the path of peace and liberation. On this 2570th birth anniversary, we remember his teachings and pray for peace, especially considering the current global situation. We also pray for the long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, who continues to spread the message of peace worldwide."

He further stressed the importance of preserving Tibetan Buddhist traditions in exile. "It is crucial to preserve Tibetan culture and Buddhism because many authentic teachings and scriptures of the Buddha are preserved in the Tibetan language. The younger generation must carry forward this rich heritage," he added.

A Universal Message for Humanity

Members of the Himalayan Buddhist community echoed similar sentiments, underlining that Buddha Purnima is not just a religious occasion but a universal message for humanity. HC Negi, organiser and Vice President of Kinnaur Lahaul-Spiti Bodh Sewa Sangh, said, "This day is not only important for Buddhists but for all humanity. It is considered rare and sacred because Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana all occurred on the same full moon day. Such an event is extraordinary, which is why Vaishakh Purnima holds immense significance."

"The essence of this day is to awaken awareness within ourselves--to move from darkness to light. People avoid unwholesome actions and focus on self-improvement. It is also a time to reflect on compassion and mindfulness. This year is particularly significant as it marks the 90th birth year celebrations of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, being observed globally as a 'Year of Compassion,'" he added.

Negi further credited the Dalai Lama's influence in revitalising Buddhist awareness in the Himalayan region. "His Holiness has played a major role in spreading the Nalanda tradition and deepening the understanding of Buddhism in the Himalayan belt. His teachings have inspired generations to practise compassion, contemplation, and the application of Buddhist principles in daily life," said Negi.

The celebrations concluded with processions, prayers, and community gatherings, with participants reiterating the need for peace, compassion, and unity in a world facing increasing turmoil. (ANI)