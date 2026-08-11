EAM S Jaishankar met a Liberian Parliamentary Delegation, discussing India's development programmes and reaffirming its commitment to the Global South. Union Minister Annpurna Devi also interacted with the delegation on women-led development.

EAM Jaishankar Reaffirms Global South Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met a Parliamentary Delegation from Liberia visiting India for an IBSA-funded peer-learning programme and reaffirmed India's "commitment towards deeper Global South partnership."

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to meet a Parliamentary Delegation from Liberia visiting India for the IBSA-funded peer-learning programme."

"Exchanged views on development programmes, sharing the experience of Jan-Dhan Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, SVAnidhi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, and Mission Amrit Sarovar," he said.

"Appreciated their interest and reaffirmed our commitment towards deeper Global South partnership," Jaishankar added.

Focus on Women-Led Development

On the same day, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi also met the Liberian parliamentary delegation and the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia, highlighting India's experience in women-led development and empowerment.

In a post on X, Annpurna Devi said, "Had a productive interaction with the Parliamentary Delegation of Liberia and the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia today."

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, we discussed India's journey of women-led development and our vision of empowering women as active partners in nation-building," she said.

"We shared India's efforts towards strengthening women's political representation, gender-responsive governance, prevention of violence against women, and women's leadership in local governance," Annpurna Devi added.

South-South Peer Learning Mission

The Liberian delegation, led by Ellen A Attoh-Wreh, is visiting India from August 10 to 15 as part of a South-South Peer Learning Mission organised with the support of UN Women.

The 15-member delegation comprises representatives from the Liberian Senate, House of Representatives and Secretariat.

The mission is being conducted under the project "Women Legislators in Liberia: Promoting Voice, Leadership and Gender-Responsive Governance for Sustainable Development".

The initiative is implemented by UN Women Liberia in collaboration with the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia and funded by the governments of IBSA (India, Brazil and South Africa) through the IBSA Fund and administered by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation.

The mission aims to strengthen the legislative capacity of Liberian representatives and facilitate the exchange of practical experiences on women's political representation, gender-responsive budgeting and parliamentary processes.

The delegation is also exploring India's institutional responses to violence against women, women's leadership in local governance and the care economy, with a view to informing governance reforms in Liberia.

The engagement seeks to strengthen institutional cooperation between India and Liberia under the broader framework of South-South cooperation and identify adaptable practices from India's development and governance experience. (ANI)