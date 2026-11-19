Bodycam footage shows two Co-op City public safety officers being shot during a Bronx wellness check. Suspect Terry Daniel opened fire as officers forced entry and was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In what was a tense and dramatic encounter, newly released body-worn camera footage shows New York’s Co-op City Public Safety Department (CCPD) officers coming under sudden gunfire during a routine wellness check in the Bronx on Monday, November 16.

In bodycam footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), an officer can be seen using a hydraulic door spreader to force open the locked apartment when a suspect suddenly opens fire from inside, striking two Co-op City public safety officers, who were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was reportedly found dead inside the apartment, which was on the 25th floor, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after NYPD officers responded to the scene.

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How Did the Routine Wellness Check Turn Into a Shooting?

Bronx, which is located in New York City, became the site of a chaotic emergency response after Co-op City public safety officers arrived at a 25th-floor apartment in the Baychester section to conduct a routine welfare check.

Two Co-op City officers made repeated knocks on the apartment door and announced their presence, but received no response from inside. Given the concerns for the occupant’s safety and the lack of response, they requested assistance from the NYPD. As the officers attempted to force open the door using a hydraulic door spreader, the occupant suddenly opened fire from inside the apartment.

The bullets struck two Co-op City public safety officers, while the bodycam footage captured the terrifying moment the shots were fired through the apartment door. One of the officers was heard shouting, “Shots fired, shots fired, shots fired,” before yelling, “Officer down, officer down. Shots fired.”

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After the incident, New York Police Department (NYPD) officers arrived at the scene and found two injured Co-op City public safety officers. The suspect had reportedly barricaded himself inside the 25th floor of the apartment, prompting an emergency response involving the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit.

After failing to establish verbal contact with the suspect, officers forced entry and found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was also recovered from the apartment.

Who Was the Suspect and What Prompted the Shooting?

The Bronx apartment shooting grabbed headlines across New York City, prompting an urgent investigation by the NYPD into what triggered the sudden ambush inside the 25th-floor unit at 4240 Hutchinson River Parkway East.

According to reports, the suspect was identified as 56-year-old Terry Daniel, who lived in the apartment at 4240 Hutchinson River Parkway East in Co-op City. The law enforcement sources stated that Terry had a lengthy criminal history, including previous arrests for rape, assault, and witness tampering.

The suspect’s neighbour reportedly stated that Terry Daniel’s mother had passed away six months earlier and that he had been served with an eviction notice. However, authorities have not confirmed whether these circumstances prompted the shooting, and the motive remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Co-op City Public Safety Chief Andre Waring said his department had no previous problems with Daniel and was unaware of why the wellness check had been requested. Reportedly, the wellness check request had been forwarded to the Co-op City Public Safety Department by the NYPD.

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