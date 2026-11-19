A 19-year-old US teenager accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois on the first day of Navratri is facing fresh terrorism charges after investigators uncovered disturbing details about the alleged plan

A 19-year-old man from Palatine, Illinois, has been indicted on multiple additional charges over an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, near Chicago.

The accused, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, was initially charged with making a terrorist threat and illegally possessing a firearm. However, a Cook County grand jury has now added several serious charges, including six counts of terrorism, two counts of attempted terrorism, two counts of armed violence and nine additional counts of making a terrorist threat.

The indictment was returned on November 5, with authorities announcing the additional charges on November 18.

Paporakis is also facing weapons-related charges involving the alleged possession of an unregistered firearm and other violations. He remains in custody as the legal proceedings continue.

Attack Was Allegedly Planned On First Day Of Navratri

According to investigators, Paporakis allegedly planned to target a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, on October 11, coinciding with the first day of Navratri.

The investigation gained momentum after his co-workers at a Taco Bell restaurant alerted authorities about his alleged threats against Indian people. He reportedly spoke about carrying out a mass shooting and specifically mentioned a major Hindu temple in Aurora.

Investigators later found that his vehicle had entered the temple's parking area on October 11 and remained there for approximately 13 minutes.

According to the indictment, Paporakis allegedly arrived with a loaded firearm, pointed it at an individual and attempted to fire. However, the weapon reportedly malfunctioned, preventing the shooting.

He allegedly told a co-worker afterwards that he would repair the firearm and attempt the attack again. Police subsequently arrested him outside his home in Palatine.

Police Recover Rifle, Ammunition And Extremist Manifesto

The investigation also uncovered disturbing material at the accused's residence. During a search, authorities reportedly recovered a rifle, loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical equipment and a vest containing body armour.

Investigators also discovered an eight-page document allegedly written by Paporakis. According to prosecutors, it contained white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs, alongside violent fantasies targeting non-white communities, particularly people of Indian origin.

The alleged plot has raised serious concerns among Hindu and South Asian communities in the Chicago region.

US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, who has said that he and his family worship at the temple that was allegedly targeted, was reportedly present there on the day of the planned attack. He has called for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.