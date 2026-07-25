British travel vlogger Risky Regg confronted a fellow passenger for chewing with his mouth open during a flight. The viral video of the incident, where the passenger ignores the request, has sparked a heated debate on social media over dining etiquette in public spaces.

British travel vlogger and content creator Reginald William James Ashley, popularly known online as Risky Regg, was visibly irritated by his seatmate chewing with his mouth open during a flight journey.

In a video that went viral on social media, Risky Regg is seen confronting the co-passenger over the behaviour, expressing his frustration at the lack of basic dining etiquette in a shared public space while another passenger looked on. Chewing with one's mouth open is widely considered poor dining etiquette, especially in shared public spaces such as flights.

Oftentimes, basic etiquette while eating in close quarters involves keeping one’s mouth closed, but the fellow passenger continued chewing with his mouth open, leaving the vlogger visibly frustrated.

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‘Can You Eat With Your Mouth Closed?’

Risky Regg shared a row with two other co-passengers on a flight when he came across annoying yet unavoidable discomfort as the stranger ignored his cue and carried on unbothered, turning the routine flight snack into an awkward social standoff.

In a viral video, a British vlogger was having his food when he appeared to be quite uncomfortable over the sound of open-mouth chewing by his seatmate and asked him if he could close his mouth, only to be ignored by the unbothered passenger, who simply carried on with his meal.

“Excuse me. Can you eat with your mouth closed?” Risky Regg asked the fellow passenger on the flight.

Despite the British vlogger’s request, the passenger continued to eat without missing a beat, leaving him visibly annoyed by the sound. Instead of requesting him again to close his mouth while eating, infuriated Risky Regg simply put on his earphones and tried to drown out the noise while having his food on the flight.

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Reginald William James Ashley was visibly uncomfortable over the persistent open-mouth chewing, with his facial expressions and reaction making it clear that the noise had become too distracting to ignore, leaving him completely exasperated as he turned back to his own meal.

Although he briefly confronted the passenger, the British travel vlogger ultimately chose to avoid further conflict and quietly finished his meal with his earphones on, deciding not to escalate the situation despite the passenger ignoring his polite request.

Social Media Divided Over Viral Flight Confrontation

The viral video of British vlogger Risky Regg confronting the on-board flight passenger over open-mouth chewing sparked a divided response on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where users debated whether he was justified in calling out poor dining or should have simply ignored the situation and respected the passenger's privacy.

Taking to their X handles, many criticised Risky Regg for recording and publicly confronting the passenger, arguing that he should have minded his own business instead of mocking someone over their eating habits. However, others backed the vlogger, saying chewing with one’s mouth open is inconsiderate in a shared space such as an aircraft cabin and that his frustration was understandable.

A few users took a middle ground, agreeing that open-mouth chewing is poor etiquette but feeling the vlogger could have handled the situation more politely and privately.

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The social media divide over the British vlogger’s confrontation highlighted contrasting views on public etiquette, personal boundaries, and whether calling out strangers over their behaviour is appropriate in shared spaces such as flights.

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