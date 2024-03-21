Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    British explorer achieves historic feat: First human to conquer point Nemo, earth's most isolated location

    British explorer Chris Brown makes history by becoming the first person to reach Point Nemo, the planet's most isolated spot, marking a significant milestone in global exploration.

    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    British explorer Chris Brown has achieved a historic milestone by leading an expedition to Point Nemo, officially known as the "oceanic pole of inaccessibility." This remote spot, named after Jules Verne's fictional submarine captain, has never been visited by humans until now.

    Point Nemo, located in the South Pacific Ocean, is renowned for its extreme isolation. The nearest landmass, the Pitcairn Islands, is a staggering 2,688 kilometers away, making it one of the most secluded places on Earth. Even more striking is the fact that the closest humans are astronauts aboard the International Space Station, orbiting 408 kilometers above the surface.

    Brown, accompanied by his team, embarked on the challenging expedition from Puerto Montt in Chile. Their mission was to reach the precise coordinates of Point Nemo, which had only been discovered in 1992 by Canadian-Russian engineer Hrvoje Lukatela.

    Upon reaching Point Nemo, Chris Brown commemorated the achievement by swimming in the waters and proudly displaying a flag to mark his conquest. Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Brown expressed his delight at being the first person to swim at this remote location, having previously stood with flags at other significant poles around the world.

    He wrote, “Point Nemo - the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility - bagged on Wednesday 20th March 2024. Having stood with a flag at the other Poles, I thought it would be a good idea to get in the water and become the first people to ever swim at Point Nemo.”

    Despite the countless sailors who have navigated near Point Nemo, no expedition had specifically targeted this exact location until Brown's successful venture. His feat not only adds to the legacy of exploration but also sheds light on the incredible challenges and rewards of pushing the boundaries of human discovery.

