Britain's new King Charles III, the new monarch, with no passport, driving licence and more

Britain's new King Charles (73) waited for the longest in British history to become King and ascended the throne as the country's oldest new occupant. While Prince Charles ascended to the throne following his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, death, here is a list of fascinating facts about Britain's new monarch.

The new King of the United Kingdom will travel without a passport, drive without a licence, own all of England's mute swans, and may continue to celebrate his birthday twice a year as a tradition.

Licence or passport not required:

King Charles III will travel abroad without a passport because, unlike other royal family members, the document will be issued in his name.

Every document will now include the following preamble, "In the name of His Majesty, His Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary." The King will be the only person in Britain who can drive without a licence for the same reason.

Having two birthdays:

Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated two birthdays, her actual birthday on April 21, which was held privately, and an official public celebration on the second Tuesday in June, when the weather is more conducive to outdoor parades.

Charles' birthday is on November 14, the first day of winter, so he will most likely have an 'official birthday' in a warmer month. Trooping the Colour is a public celebration that dates back more than 250 years and involves more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians in a military precision display. The Royal Air Force concludes the ceremony with a fly-past as members of the royal family look on from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in central London.

Not voting:

The British monarch does not vote and is not eligible to run for office. As the head of state, They must maintain strict neutrality in political matters. They participate in the formal opening of parliamentary sessions, approve legislation from parliament, and meet with the prime minister weekly.

About the Swans, dolphins and sturgeon:

The British monarch reigns over more than just the people. Unmarked mute swans in open waters across England and Wales have been considered the monarch's property since the 12th century.

Every year, the royal rights are exercised on stretches of the River Thames where swans are counted in a tradition that has now evolved into a conservation measure. Sturgeon, dolphins, and whales in British waters are also subject to the royal prerogative.

About the official poet:

Britain appoints a poet laureate every ten years to compose verses for the monarch. The honorary position comes with a butt of sherry, the equivalent of 720 bottles. The custom dates back to the 17th century.

Carol Ann Duffy was the first woman nominated for poet laureate and was appointed in 2009. She wrote poems for Prince William's wedding in 2011, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation 60th anniversary in 2013, and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018.

About the Royal warrant:

The warrant is a great honour, and a sales boost for those who regularly supply the monarch with goods and services. Companies that have been granted the warrant are permitted to use the royal arms on their products.

Burberry, Cadbury, Jaguar Cars, Land Rover, Samsung, and Waitrose supermarkets are among the companies with a royal warrant.

