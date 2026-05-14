EAM S Jaishankar stated that the BRICS grouping is expected to play a 'constructive, stabilising role' amid global flux, ongoing conflicts, and economic uncertainties, as discussed at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stated that the BRICS grouping is expected to play a "constructive, stabilising role" in a world that is currently experiencing "considerable flux in international relations" with multiple overlapping challenges, including economic uncertainties, and disruptions in trade, technology, and climate governance among other issues shaping global developments.

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Delivering his welcome remarks at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital, Jaishankar said that ongoing conflicts and structural uncertainties are reshaping the global landscape, creating both challenges and expectations for emerging economies.

Peace, Security, and Terrorism

On peace and security, he said ongoing conflicts underline the need for a stronger emphasis on diplomacy and dialogue, while also highlighting shared concerns over terrorism. "Peace and security issues remain central to the global order. Recent conflicts only underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. There is also a deeply shared interest in strengthening cooperation against terrorism."

Navigating Global Flux

"We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations. Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade, technology, and climate are shaping the global landscape. There is a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role," Jaishankar said.

"In this background, our discussions today are an opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments and to consider practical ways to strengthen our cooperation," he added.

Development and Economic Resilience

Jaishankar emphasised that development challenges continue to remain central to the concerns of many countries, particularly in areas such as energy security, food security, fertiliser availability, health systems, and access to finance.

He further highlighted the importance of economic resilience, noting that stability in supply chains and diversification of markets are key priorities for sustaining global growth. "Development issues remain central. Many countries continue to face challenges on energy, food, fertiliser and health security, as well as access to finances. BRICS can help them respond more effectively. Economic resilience is also key. Reliable supply chains and diversified markets are its essential components. We must focus on both," Jaishankar said.

Climate Change and Technology

On climate change, the External Affairs Minister said it remains a pressing global concern and stressed that discussions must promote sustainable development while adhering to the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities. "Climate change remains a pressing concern. Our discussions must advance sustainable development while upholding the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities," he said.

Jaishankar also pointed to rapid technological changes reshaping global governance and economic structures, noting that such advancements must be harnessed for inclusive growth and effective governance.

BRICS Meeting Context

The BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting comes amid broader consultations aimed at enhancing coordination among member states on global economic governance, development priorities, and geopolitical challenges.

The meeting will take place from May 14 to May 15. India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021. (ANI)