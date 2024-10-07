Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New blast near Israeli embassy in Denmark on October 7 massacre anniversary

    A blast was reported near the Israeli embassy in Denmark on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel.

    BREAKING: New blast near Israeli embassy in Denmark on October 7 attack anniversary shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 3:58 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    A blast was reported near the Israeli embassy in Denmark on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel. The explosion occurred around 500 meters from the embassy in Copenhagen, police said on Monday. It came five days after two explosions near the building for which two Swedish nationals have been arrested. 

     

    Copenhagen police inspector Trine Moller said, "We are of course looking into whether there could be a connection to the (earlier) incident at the Israeli embassy.” "There is no indication that this is the case," she added, suggesting that the explosion was likely caused by gunfire, AFP reported.

    Also read: Victims' families break down in tears at Nova festival site to mark one year of October 7 massacre (WATCH)

    A year of agony: October 7 attack anniversary

    The blast went off on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks, which triggered Israel's assaults on Gaza and Lebanon and sparked protests against the wars worldwide.

    Sweden's intelligence agency, Sapo, suggested that Iran might have been involved in the October 2 explosions in Denmark and a shooting near Israel's embassy in Stockholm the previous day.

    In May, Sapo claimed that Iran was recruiting members of Swedish criminal gangs to commit "acts of violence" against Israeli and other interests in Sweden, an allegation that Iran denied.

    Last week, Denmark detained three Swedish nationals in connection with the explosions, and on Thursday, a Danish court remanded two of them - aged 16 and 19 - in custody for 27 days. Copenhagen police stated that the third Swede, who was arrested near the crime scene, had been released.

