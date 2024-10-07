Victims' families break down in tears at Nova festival site to mark one year of October 7 massacre (WATCH)

Families of victims killed at the Supernova music festival attended a gathering in memory of their relatives, at the Supernova memorial site for the victims of the 7 October 2023 Supernova music festival attack.

On the morning of October 7, 2024, Israel marked the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack with flags lowered to half-mast throughout the country. President Isaac Herzog began the day with a minute of silence at 6:29am - the moment the attack started - at the site of the Nova music festival near Re'im where heavily armed Hamas fighters killed at least 370 people.

Families of those killed attended the memorial site and many were seen breaking down as Herzog declared, 'A year has passed since life came to a halt, the skies darkened, and all of us witnessed the monstrous cruelty of the enemy that sought to bring destruction upon the Jewish people, the State of Israel, and Israeli society.'

Families of Israeli victims expressed heavy emotions during the memorial.

Israelis were expected to flock to ceremonies, cemeteries and memorial sites around the country, remembering the hundreds of victims, the dozens of hostages still in captivity and the soldiers wounded or killed trying to save them.

After briefly playing the same trance music that was blared during the festival, hundreds of family members and friends of the victims stood for a moment of silence. One woman's piercing wail broke the silence as booms echoed from the fighting in Gaza, just a few kilometres away.

Over 1,000 cyclists rode from Tekuma to the Nova Festival site in Reim, marking one year since October 7 and calling for the return of the hostages.

The anniversary comes with Israel still fighting in Gaza and engaged in a fresh war to the north in Lebanon against Hamas ally Hezbollah.

