Iran preparing to imminently launch ballistic missile attack against Israel, warns US

"The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel," a senior White House official told AFP on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The official also warned Iran of "severe consequences" if it goes ahead with such plans.

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack," the official said in a statement, warning that such an action "will carry severe consequences for Iran."

The statement comes after the Israeli army said it launched a ground offensive in Lebanon and that its forces engaged in clashes Tuesday, further escalating the conflict after a week of intense air strikes that killed hundreds.

Hours after Israel launched 'targeted ground raids' in Lebanon, Hezbollah on Tuesday fired multiple rockets into central Israel, with one missile landing in Kfar Qassem, an Arab village located in the heart of the country. The incident, confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlights the ongoing threat posed by the Iran-backed militant group as air raid sirens blared across major urban centers, including Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah also launched a barrage of Fadi-4 rockets at the Glilot base of unit 8200 Military and the Mossad HQ, located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

The cross-border fire from Lebanon came as Israel launched what it called limited ground operations in southern Lebanon and also targeted south Beirut, Damascus and Gaza amid a flurry of fighting.

The situation remains tense as the IDF prepares for possible further escalations, emphasizing that its operations are aimed at neutralizing the threat posed by Hezbollah while minimizing harm to Lebanese civilians. The ongoing conflict highlights the fragile security landscape in the region and the complexities involved in addressing the threats posed by non-state actors like Hezbollah.

As both sides brace for potential further confrontations, the international community watches closely, concerned about the implications of this escalation for regional stability.

