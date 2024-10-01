Caught on camera: Hezbollah targets Mossad HQ in Tel Aviv after Israel's ground raids in Lebanon (WATCH)

Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah on Tuesday said it had targeted the Israeli military intelligence base of Glilot near Tel Aviv. The Iran-backed group “launched salvoes of Fadi 4 rockets at the Glilot base of the military intelligence's unit 8200 and the Mossad headquarters located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv,” it said in a statement.

In a significant development, Hezbollah on Tuesday said it launched a barrage of Fadi-4 rockets at the Glilot base of unit 8200 Military and the Mossad HQ, located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. The statement added that the missile was launched to the chants of "We are at your service, O Nasrallah!”.

The group has issued a statement claiming to have launched a barrage of missiles at Israel’s intelligence service’s headquarters near Tel Aviv. Israeli media reports that at least ten rockets were fired.

The IDF said earlier that several rockets crossed into Israeli territory, some were intercepted. Shrapnel fell in Kfar Qassem, an Arab village in central Israel, and on route 6, injuring one man moderately.

Air raid sirens sounded in central Israel on Tuesday and an AFP journalist heard explosions in the city of Tel Aviv, with the military saying projectiles had been fired from Lebanon.

Several videos were shared online showing salvo of Hezbollah Fadi-4 missiles launched at Israel’s Glilot base, Mossad HQ on outskirts of Tel Aviv.

Also read: Hezbollah launches rockets from Lebanon into central Israel hours after IDF's 'limited' ground raids (WATCH)

Hours after Israel launched 'targeted ground raids' in Lebanon, Hezbollah on Tuesday fired multiple rockets into central Israel, with one missile landing in Kfar Qassem, an Arab village located in the heart of the country. The incident, confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlights the ongoing threat posed by the Iran-backed militant group as air raid sirens blared across major urban centers, including Tel Aviv.

The cross-border fire from Lebanon came as Israel launched what it called limited ground operations in southern Lebanon and also targeted south Beirut, Damascus and Gaza amid a flurry of fighting.

Early Tuesday, Israel’s military said its forces, backed by airstrikes and artillery, carried out “targeted ground raids” on Hezbollah positions in settlements along the border.

It said the targets posed an “immediate threat” to northern Israeli communities, and warned Lebanese civilians against driving in a southern zone along the border.

The situation remains tense as the IDF prepares for possible further escalations, emphasizing that its operations are aimed at neutralizing the threat posed by Hezbollah while minimizing harm to Lebanese civilians. The ongoing conflict highlights the fragile security landscape in the region and the complexities involved in addressing the threats posed by non-state actors like Hezbollah.

As both sides brace for potential further confrontations, the international community watches closely, concerned about the implications of this escalation for regional stability.

Latest Videos