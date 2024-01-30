BREAKING: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says 'examining' Paris proposal for Gaza truce
Hamas and Israel are looking to end the months-long war in Gaza which has torn apart both sides. Israeli economy has taken a hit while Hamas has lost many of its people. Both sides are desperate to find a quick way out after the spat broke out on October 7.
