All four Indians accused in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's murder granted bail by Canadian court

The four Indian nationals accused of killing Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar have been granted bail by a court in Canada.

The four Indian nationals accused of killing Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar have been granted bail by a court in Canada. The four accused Indian citizens - Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh - were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The trial has been moved to the British Columbia Supreme Court, with the next hearing scheduled for February 11.

Also read: Meet Shoji Morimoto, 41-year-old Japanese man who rents himself & makes over Rs 69 lakh by 'doing nothing'

Hardeep Nijjar, a prominent pro-Khalistan leader, was assassinated in June 2023 in Surrey, British Columbia. The case gained global attention after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of being involved in the murder. India has denied the allegations, calling them "baseless".

Latest Videos