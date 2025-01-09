Meet Shoji Morimoto, 41-year-old Japanese man who rents himself & makes over Rs 69 lakh by 'doing nothing'

Earning an impressive Rs 69 lakh annually, Morimoto offers a unique service: being a non-intrusive, non-romantic companion to strangers seeking emotional solace.

Meet Shoji Morimoto, 41-year-old Japanese man who rents himself & makes over Rs 69 lakh by 'doing nothing' shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

41-year-old Shoji Morimoto from Japan has turned "doing nothing" into a lucrative profession. Earning an impressive Rs 69 lakh annually, Morimoto offers a unique service: being a non-intrusive, non-romantic companion to strangers seeking emotional solace. His soothing presence has captured the attention of many, leading to nearly 1,000 requests for his company each year.

Initially, Morimoto charged between 10,000 yen (around Rs 5,400) and 30,000 yen (approximately Rs 16,200) for two-to-three-hour sessions. However, in 2024, he shifted to a "pay-as-you-wish" model, allowing clients to decide the value of his service. “I don’t know if this will be sustainable in the long run, but I’m enjoying the process and eager to see how it unfolds,” he said.

Morimoto’s clientele comes from diverse backgrounds, but they all share a common need—the comfort of a supportive presence. For instance, one woman hired him to sit quietly at a café while she finalized her divorce. His silent companionship during such a deeply personal moment helped her feel more secure and confident.

“There are so many moments where I feel grateful for what I do,” he remarked. From accompanying clients to unfamiliar places to listening to their life stories without judgment, Morimoto finds satisfaction in his unconventional career. “There’s nothing else I truly want to do,” he reflected.

More than just a job

While some may see his role as unconventional, Morimoto views it as a way to live life fully and connect with others. His job reflects a growing societal demand for emotional support outside traditional relationships.

By simply being present, Morimoto offers a unique kind of companionship that transcends the ordinary, providing solace to individuals during their most challenging times.

Also read: 'But the good news is...': Joe Biden's awkward announcement at Los Angeles wildfire briefing sparks row| WATCH

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Four Indians accused in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's murder granted bail by Canadian court shk

All four Indians accused in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's murder granted bail by Canadian court

Los Angeles Wildfires: Brave firefighter saves American flag from burning in heroic rescue (WATCH) vkp

Los Angeles Wildfires: Brave firefighter saves American flag from burning in heroic rescue (WATCH)

'But the good news is...': Joe Biden's awkward announcement at Los Angeles wildfire briefing sparks row (WATCH) shk

'But the good news is...': Joe Biden's awkward announcement at Los Angeles wildfire briefing sparks row| WATCH

Donald Trump outlines day 1 plans as President: 'Borders will be closed, criminals to be deported' vkp

Donald Trump outlines day 1 plans as President: 'Borders will be closed, criminals to be deported'

'Gavin Newsom should resign': Trump demands as California wildfires rage on; Elon Musk agrees 100%

'Gavin Newsom should resign': Trump demands as California wildfires rage on; Elon Musk agrees 100%

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

Mahakumbh 2025: Digital ‘Khoya-Paya Kendra’ to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

HMPV Virus Impact: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani suffer $6.1 billion loss; read details RBA

HMPV Virus Impact: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani suffer $6.1 billion loss; read details

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

Indian Bank recruitment: Get details on how to apply for Authorized Doctor role AJR

Indian Bank recruitment: Get details on how to apply for Authorized Doctor role

How Microsoft google hack is keeping Bing in the game gcw

How Microsoft’s ‘Google Hack’ is keeping Bing in the game?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon