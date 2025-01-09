Meet Shoji Morimoto, 41-year-old Japanese man who rents himself & makes over Rs 69 lakh by 'doing nothing'

41-year-old Shoji Morimoto from Japan has turned "doing nothing" into a lucrative profession. Earning an impressive Rs 69 lakh annually, Morimoto offers a unique service: being a non-intrusive, non-romantic companion to strangers seeking emotional solace. His soothing presence has captured the attention of many, leading to nearly 1,000 requests for his company each year.

Initially, Morimoto charged between 10,000 yen (around Rs 5,400) and 30,000 yen (approximately Rs 16,200) for two-to-three-hour sessions. However, in 2024, he shifted to a "pay-as-you-wish" model, allowing clients to decide the value of his service. “I don’t know if this will be sustainable in the long run, but I’m enjoying the process and eager to see how it unfolds,” he said.

Morimoto’s clientele comes from diverse backgrounds, but they all share a common need—the comfort of a supportive presence. For instance, one woman hired him to sit quietly at a café while she finalized her divorce. His silent companionship during such a deeply personal moment helped her feel more secure and confident.

“There are so many moments where I feel grateful for what I do,” he remarked. From accompanying clients to unfamiliar places to listening to their life stories without judgment, Morimoto finds satisfaction in his unconventional career. “There’s nothing else I truly want to do,” he reflected.

More than just a job

While some may see his role as unconventional, Morimoto views it as a way to live life fully and connect with others. His job reflects a growing societal demand for emotional support outside traditional relationships.

By simply being present, Morimoto offers a unique kind of companionship that transcends the ordinary, providing solace to individuals during their most challenging times.

